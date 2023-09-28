Harry Potter Stars React To The Death Of Michael Gambon
Fans and film industry colleagues are mourning the loss of "Harry Potter" actor Michael Gambon, who died at age 82 on September 28. Gambon, of course, played the pivotal role of Professor Albus Dumbledore, taking over from Richard Harris in 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" after the latter's death in 2002.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, tributes to the actor are pouring in, including insights from the actor's "Harry Potter" co-stars. Jason Issacs, who starred in the films as Lucius Malfoy — the villainous father of Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) — celebrated Gambon's acting prowess and sense of humor.
"Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human," Isaacs wrote on X. "The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."
Gambon generously helped James Phelps in a break from filming
James Phelps, who played Weasley twin Fred opposite his brother, Oliver, who played George, recalled how generous Michael Gambon was with his time in between takes on the pivotal Astronomy Tower scene in 2009's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." While Fred isn't in that sequence, Phelps shared that in addition to his role, he also worked in the assistant director department, so he was on set, and in between setups, Gambon asked him what his weekend plans were.
"As it happened my brother and I were reading Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle orchestra. 'Do you have the script with you?' [he] asked, I did, [and he said,] 'I've done that, let's go through it and if you like I can give [you] some notes'. So we spent what should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig," Phelps wrote on X. "It is a memory I've always had as one of the highlights of my HP days."