Harry Potter Stars React To The Death Of Michael Gambon

Fans and film industry colleagues are mourning the loss of "Harry Potter" actor Michael Gambon, who died at age 82 on September 28. Gambon, of course, played the pivotal role of Professor Albus Dumbledore, taking over from Richard Harris in 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" after the latter's death in 2002.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, tributes to the actor are pouring in, including insights from the actor's "Harry Potter" co-stars. Jason Issacs, who starred in the films as Lucius Malfoy — the villainous father of Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) — celebrated Gambon's acting prowess and sense of humor.

"Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human," Isaacs wrote on X. "The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."