DC Comics Just 'Cast' Chris Evans As The Flash & Twitter Is Running Wild

Contains spoilers for "The Flash" #1 by Si Spurrier, Mike Deodato Jr., Trish Mulvihill, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Wally West is taking center stage again in a new ongoing series at DC Comics, and readers of the first issue can't help but notice how much the Flash looks like Chris Evans in the story.

Photo reference has long been a valuable tool for comic book artists, as it allows them to capture poses, faces, and more details from real-life images to make things look more realistic in comics. Creatives have been using photo references for a long time, especially with celebrities, with famous examples including David Bowie being referenced in "Sandman" as Lucifer Morningstar, John Byrne basing the Hellfire Club on the 1960s "Avengers," and Captain Marvel's original face being inspired by actor Fred MacMurray. However, not all photo references are made known by artists, leaving it up to eagle-eyed readers to make the connection between models and characters themselves.

In "The Flash" #1, West is seen out-of-costume in several scenes, including one where he's working alongside Mister Terrific to investigate strange Speed Force abnormalities. Readers on X (formerly known as Twitter) immediately pointed out how much Wally's appearance seems to be inspired by "Captain America" actor Chris Evans. And looking over the issue, it's hard to deny that's who Wally's new face appears to have been based on.