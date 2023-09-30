Kaley Cuoco Wants A Harley Quinn Team-Up Movie With Margot Robbie & Lady Gaga

Over 30 years since her debut in "Batman: The Animated Series," Harley Quinn is more popular than ever. The character has become one of DC's most beloved antiheroes across her pantheon of comic, cartoon, video game, and movie appearances. Her contemporary screen life has seen some notable stars take on the role, and one of them thinks the time is right for a crossover.

In 2024, we're slated to see Lady Gaga's version of Harley alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux." Gaga is the second prominent performer to play the part in a major live-action film in recent years, following Margot Robbie's take from DC Extended Universe installments including "Birds of Prey," 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2021's "The Suicide Squad." Let's not forget Kaley Cuoco, whose interpretation of Harley in the adult animated series "Harley Quinn" has won over fans and critics alike over the course of the show's four season run.

Cuoco has yet to see her Harley Quinn make the transition to the big screen, but the actress remains optimistic of such a dream becoming reality someday. Furthermore, "The Big Bang Theory" star was thrilled by the idea of her character potentially teaming up with both Robbie and Gaga's depictions when the hypothetical scenario was posed during an interview with Yahoo. "Hell yeah!" she exclaimed. "What insanity would that be to say no to that?" Cuoco likely wouldn't be the only one excited by such a proposition, but what chances are there of this dream team ever coming to fruition?