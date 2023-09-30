Kaley Cuoco Wants A Harley Quinn Team-Up Movie With Margot Robbie & Lady Gaga
Over 30 years since her debut in "Batman: The Animated Series," Harley Quinn is more popular than ever. The character has become one of DC's most beloved antiheroes across her pantheon of comic, cartoon, video game, and movie appearances. Her contemporary screen life has seen some notable stars take on the role, and one of them thinks the time is right for a crossover.
In 2024, we're slated to see Lady Gaga's version of Harley alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux." Gaga is the second prominent performer to play the part in a major live-action film in recent years, following Margot Robbie's take from DC Extended Universe installments including "Birds of Prey," 2016's "Suicide Squad" and 2021's "The Suicide Squad." Let's not forget Kaley Cuoco, whose interpretation of Harley in the adult animated series "Harley Quinn" has won over fans and critics alike over the course of the show's four season run.
Cuoco has yet to see her Harley Quinn make the transition to the big screen, but the actress remains optimistic of such a dream becoming reality someday. Furthermore, "The Big Bang Theory" star was thrilled by the idea of her character potentially teaming up with both Robbie and Gaga's depictions when the hypothetical scenario was posed during an interview with Yahoo. "Hell yeah!" she exclaimed. "What insanity would that be to say no to that?" Cuoco likely wouldn't be the only one excited by such a proposition, but what chances are there of this dream team ever coming to fruition?
All three Harley Quinns exist in Elseworlds
Since James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plans for the DC Universe were announced in January, word has yet to materialize as to how Harley Quinn fits in the picture. But even if Gunn and company ultimately decide that Robbie's interpretation isn't right for the new shared movie franchise, there's still potential for her to thrive and even cross over with other versions of the character.
Alongside the newly established DC Universe is DC Elseworlds — the banner for any project not related to the primary shared continuity of movies and shows. Elseworlds includes Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe, "Teen Titans Go!", Todd Phillips' "Joker" films, and the "Harley Quinn" animated series, among other projects. Should the team at DC decide that Robbie's Quinn won't continue within the DC Universe, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to add her to the Elseworlds slate. On top of that, the actress is far from done with playing the character, according to a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm ready to do her again," said Robbie. "I did 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad' back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"
If we live in a world where three different movie Spider-Men can join forces, why can't the three Harley Quinns get together for their own mischief-making misadventure? It may take a little logic bending to make it happen, but Quinn is no stranger to absurd ideas.