Was Jake Gyllenhaal Almost Batman? The Dark Knight Casting Reports Explained

Batman is arguably the most iconic and well-known comic book character of all time. After all, few superheroes are so beloved that even their villains, like Harley Quinn and the Joker, can have their own movies and be successful. This is, of course, on top of all the different iterations of the Caped Crusader himself.

With this in mind, Christopher Nolan had his work cut out for him when he tackled the task of rebooting the Dark Knight in "Batman Begins." On top of pulling the franchise back from the campy silliness of the two previous installments, he also had to redesign key elements (like the Batmobile) so that they make more sense and find a new actor to take on the titular role. That performer could have been Jake Gyllenhaal.

While the part eventually went to Christian Bale, David S. Goyer, who wrote the film, revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Gyllenhaal was another strong candidate the team had in mind. "There were a number of people that had screen tested, and I had advocated for Gyllenhaal," Goyer recalled. "I mean, Gyllenhaal's amazing Christian Bale is amazing, so who knows?"