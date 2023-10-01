Whatever Happened To Pricklee After Shark Tank?

Kun Yang and Mohammed Hassoun are seeking $200,000 for a 5% equity stake in Pricklee. Emma Grede wants to know how much competition is out there. The category is relatively new, but the Pricklee team believe that they're unique enough to stand out from the crowd.

After Hassoun explains the company's origins, Kevin O'Leary brings up the difficulty that beverage businesses often have in securing distribution and customer acquisition. In the previous month, the company made $55,000 and are projecting $70,000 for the current month. The product is currently available at a handful of Northeast locations. Each unit costs $1 to produce, but the team have plans to bring it down to $0.65 once they scale, and prices range from $1.67 to $3.49 depending on where it is sold. Mark Cuban believes that coconut water is healthier until Yang informs him of the advantageous ingredients in Pricklee. The team want cactus to become the new coconut, which Cuban doesn't think is displayed well enough through their branding.

He goes out, as does Lori Greiner, who feels that it's too early for her to invest. Grede has similar concerns as Cuban, believing the company could do better at delivering its message. Kevin O'Leary, despite hating beverage deals, enjoys the product enough to make a staunch offer of $200,000 for 20%. The guys don't see it as a feasible move and counter with the original deal, but with the $200,000 as a line of credit, which O'Leary doesn't take. Barbara Corcoan argues with him about his deal-making strategies and, despite having her own negative experiences in the beverage industry, saves the day by accepting the line of credit offer.