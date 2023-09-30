How Old Is Netflix's Wednesday & Is Jenna Ortega The Same Age?

Though the popularity of "The Addams Family" has waned a bit since the release of the two Barry Sonnenfeld films in the early '90s, the franchise came roaring back with a megahit last year when Netflix dropped Season 1 of its spin-off series "Wednesday."

Aside from breaking all kinds of records in terms of viewership hours, "Wednesday" was also lauded for its performances, with Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, drawing particularly high praise for her fresh take on the character. All the same, given how close they appear to be in age, fans may be wondering whether Ortega herself could have attended Nevermore Academy herself in another life.

Despite her youthful looks, however, Ortega is actually a few years older than Wednesday Addams. The actor recently turned 21, and while the elder Addams child is never given an explicit age in the Netflix series, we can safely assume she's between the ages of 15 and 17, seeing as she appears to be in her second or third year of high school.