Zack Snyder Explains Major Darkseid Plot Hole In Justice League

Zack Snyder's fans pulled off an impressive feat with regard to the director's 2017 film "Justice League." Though Joss Whedon took over as the director of the film in mid-production due to a tragedy in the Snyder family, many fans didn't cotton to the heavy changes that the "Avengers" filmmaker made to the tone, action, and dialog of the previous films in the DCEU trilogy.

What changed everything, of course, was endless social media campaigning from fans of Snyder's work. Eventually, Warner Bros. caved to fan demands, and the Snyder Cut of "Justice League" was released at last. Still, even if it was a marked improvement over the original 2017 version, that doesn't mean it was free of plot holes and continuity errors.

All the same, Snyder did have an answer when one fan pointed out a plot hole they noticed concerning the anti-life equation that Darkseid (Ray Porter) is seeking in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." A Vero user (via X, formerly known as Twitter) questioned why Darkseid forgets that Earth has defeated him and is now the home of the Mother Boxes and the key to the anti-life equation. "He almost died when he returned to [Apokolips]," Snyder said in response to the user. "He was in a fight for power, and much time passed before he was in a position of power again, and by then, all who had been with him had been slayed."