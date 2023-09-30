Who Plays Kamal On American Horror Story: Delicate?

"American Horror Story: Delicate" has once again introduced another terrifying tale for television with several intriguing characters, each adding to the chilling atmosphere in their own unique way, like Anna Victoria Alcott's (Emma Roberts) bodyguard Kamal. Besides the fact that he is always watching, not a lot was disclosed about the suspicious protector or his true motivations, encouraging fans to keep both eyes on him as the story progresses. While he only appeared briefly in Season 12, Episode 2 ("Rockabye"), some viewers might be looking to figure out who is responsible for the mysterious role in the FX horror anthology.

The devoted bodyguard is played by Maaz Ali, but "American Horror Story: Delicate" is far from the actor's first gig. Since 2014, he has been adding a number of notable credits to his resume, including titles such as "Unfair & Ugly," "Vengeful," "Hiraeth," and the Apple TV series "Mythic Quest." In addition, Ali has a solid amount of experience in voice acting, with highlights including the English voice parts for the characters Buddha and Vishnu from the anime "Record of Ragnarok" and Chairman Rose in the video game "Pokémon Masters." He also was the voice of Sugreev in the animated series "The Legend of Hanuman" and was an ADR voice artist for the MCU show "Ms. Marvel."

While there is no denying he is dedicated to the craft of acting, some fans might be surprised to learn that Ali also has another fascinating set of skills.