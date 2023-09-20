Ahsoka Episode 6 May Have Repeated Star Wars' Biggest Mistake

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 6, "Far, Far Away"

"Ahsoka" Episode 6 is arguably the most exciting installment of Dave Filoni's Disney+ series yet. The adventure introduces a brand-new galaxy and a bewitching planet with a mysterious backstory. There are also some cute, fuzzy creatures that will boost "Star Wars" merchandise sales, and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) makes his long-awaited comeback. More excitingly, it sees Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) reunite for the first time since "Star Wars Rebels." However, the long-awaited reunion also typifies one of the biggest problems with the "Star Wars" franchise.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is relegated to the sidelines in Episode 6. She and Huyang (David Tennant) receive a courtesy scene at the beginning of the episode, but the rest of it is dedicated to Sabine's quest to find Ezra on Peridea. There's no denying that Sabine has always been determined to find her friend, but it's been Ahsoka's mission for a long time, too. Episode 6 has robbed her of completing one of her main objectives, in her own series no less.

That said, this isn't the first time that a "Star Wars" series on Disney+ has made the main characters sidekicks in their own shows. This is becoming a recurring issue, and it's been detrimental to other series set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away.