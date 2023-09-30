Whatever Happened To Souper Cubes After Shark Tank?

California couple Jake and Michelle Sendowski have the solution to storing food in the freezer with their company Souper Cubes. The brand's flagship product is a silicone tray that comes in different serving sizes from two tablespoons to two full cups. Users can safely store them in the freezer and have a perfectly portioned cube awaiting them when it's time to eat.

The Sendowskis have long enjoyed making homemade meals together, but found traditional storing means such as ice cube trays and plastic bags inefficient in providing the right portions when returning to eat later. Using his background in engineering, Jake got to devising a better solution. With the aid of high school friend and manufacturing expert Sasan Salek, the team got to creating the fun, flexible alternative to clunky ice trays that would become the Souper Cube. The business officially launched in 2017 while the couple were still attending college classes and working full-time jobs.

Thanks to the high quality product, Souper Cubes' popularity skyrocketed rather quickly. By 2019, the company had its first retail partner with Sur La Table and made nearly $1 million in sales, in large part due to positive word-of-mouth from its growing customer base. The team got a call from a "Shark Tank" producer in early 2020, resulting in their Season 12 appearance on the show.