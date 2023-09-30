What Song Is In The Dancing With The Stars Ad With Alfonso Ribeiro?

Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" is the long-running reality series' biggest shakeup yet. Following one season on Disney+, Season 32, which premiered on September 28, returned to its former home on ABC. "Dancing with the Stars" also features a new hosting duo of Alfonso Ribeiro, back for his sophomore season, and series veteran Julianne Hough. The enticing slate of competitors includes Alyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino, former NFL player Adrian Peterson, and reality star Harry Jowsey.

With so many changes afoot at "Dancing with the Stars" HQ, it's fitting the promos for Season 32 are supercharged with energy. That's partially due to the song blaring in the background, which is "Heads Will Roll" by indie outfit the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Longtime fans of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs might associate them more with sweaty mosh pits than slick dance studios. Indeed, the trio — made up of Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase — was an integral part of the early 2000s music scene alongside contemporaries like The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, and Interpol. The band has released five albums to date, beginning with 2003's "Fever to Tell." "Heads Will Roll" was released as a single from the 2009 album "It's Blitz!"