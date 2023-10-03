Ahsoka Theory: Shin Hati Is The Most Important Person To Luke Skywalker's Future

After decades of content within the "Star Wars" franchise, there are some works that are considered canon, while others are dubbed "Legends." While most of the "Legends" stories aren't a part of the official "Star Wars" canon, there are a few concepts Disney plucked from the out-of-continuity lore to use in its own storytelling. Saving Boba Fett from his disappointing end in "Return of the Jedi" is one of the more popular examples of this. Fans could be seeing another, in theory, as they watch "Ahsoka" on Disney+ — Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) could possibly take the place of one of the most important characters in Luke Skywalker's "Legends"-continuity life: Mara Jade.

Mara Jade Skywalker is a conundrum in the world of "Star Wars." While she is a powerful Jedi in her own right, she ends up becoming the wife of Skywalker and the mother of Ben Skywalker. The fact that Luke allowed himself to fall for someone echoes his father's path — The Jedi Code of Conduct prohibits emotional attachments for reasons arguably demonstrated by Anakin's shift to the dark side. Nevertheless, Luke follows in his father's footsteps and falls for Mara.

A Reddit "Ahsoka" Episode 7 response thread began positing the possibility that Shin Hati could actually be the canonical version of Jade. Redditor u/Zerset wrote, "With everything else that's been pulled from Legends, I wouldn't be surprised if she ended up the Mara-Jade of the series. Maybe not married to Luke, but filling the role regardless." It may feel like a reach at first glance, but if we look deeper into the two characters, we might find some flame to accompany the smoke.