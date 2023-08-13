Star Wars: Did Luke Skywalker Ever Marry Anyone? Only True Fans Know

We all know the iconic love story of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the smuggler, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Fun fact: The "I know" line was actually Harrison Ford's idea. What some might not know is that they aren't the only fan-favorite characters to embark on an epic, romantic journey. In fact, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is no stranger to love in the old Expanded Universe.

In official "Star Wars" canon, Luke spent the years following "Return of the Jedi" dedicating himself to rebuilding the Jedi Order, searching the galaxy to learn more about Jedi lore, and teaching a new generation of students the ways of the Force. As depicted in "The Book of Boba Fett," he established a Jedi Academy on the planet Ossus, which stood until his nephew, Ben Solo, turned to the dark side. Unlike Anakin, Luke seemingly never pursued a serious romantic relationship (though he expressed interest in various canon publications). However, there is a book series called "The Thrawn Trilogy", written by Timothy Zahn, that presents a very different Luke.

Zahn's works introduced Mara Jade, a Force-sensitive woman who serves Emperor Palpatine and is instructed to kill Luke, a command given to her via the Force. Though she is fully committed to following this order, the two become close, fall in love, and eventually get married, despite Luke's Jedi oath.