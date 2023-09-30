Why Do Ahsoka's White Lightsabers Sound Different?
Ahsoka Tano is cool, like, really cool. The Jedi, who's not really a Jedi, paves her own path through the "Star Wars" galaxy, using a pair of awesome white lightsabers to do so. However, upon viewing "Ahsoka," audiences may realize Ahsoka's iconic weapons do more than just look different. They don't sound like typical lightsabers, either.
Some "Star Wars" fans may be surprised to learn a lightsaber's sound comes from the kyber crystal used to emit the blade. Each color creates a unique sound when ignited, with blue kyber crystals creating the iconic lightsaber sound effect everyone knows. However, even then, Ahsoka's lightsabers are still one-of-a-kind, as white isn't a naturally occurring crystal color.
White lightsabers are only attainable through the purification of kyber crystals, removing their color entirely. After the Clone Wars, Ahsoka takes the red kyber crystals from the Sixth Brother's weapons, purifying them with the Force and turning them white. While there isn't much information on kyber crystal purification — at least within the official "Star Wars" canon — the process likely gave Ahsoka's lightsabers their distinct sound, making her weapons all the more memorable in the Disney+ series.
Ahsoka's white lightsabers mean more than you think
Outside of arguably looking cooler than most lightsabers, there's more to the white blades than meets the eye, reflecting the tragic life story of Ahsoka Tano, creating the lone, nearly Gandalf-like character we see in "Ahsoka."
When she begins her Jedi journey, Ahsoka wields green lightsabers, transitioning to dual blue ones while fighting alongside the Jedi in the Siege of Mandalore. Soon after, Ahsoka leaves the Order behind, losing faith in them after they quickly turn her over to the Republic for crimes she didn't commit. When fans next see her, the former Jedi enters a new stage of her life, one where she is neither Jedi nor Sith. Ahsoka needed a different lightsaber color for her new era of neutrality, prompting Dave Filoni to give her the now iconic white blades. "Her blades, they're basically white. Because she's not Jedi and she's not evil, to kind of reflect her non-affiliation," he told the Star Wars YouTube channel ahead of the premiere of "Star Wars Rebels" Season 2.
Her white lightsabers also dive into the concept of purity, much like the process Ahsoka undergoes to attain the color from the Sixth Brother's red kyber crystals. She represents what every Force user should be, striving to do good across the galaxy while avoiding the blindness that plagued the Jedi Order and the Sith.