Why Do Ahsoka's White Lightsabers Sound Different?

Ahsoka Tano is cool, like, really cool. The Jedi, who's not really a Jedi, paves her own path through the "Star Wars" galaxy, using a pair of awesome white lightsabers to do so. However, upon viewing "Ahsoka," audiences may realize Ahsoka's iconic weapons do more than just look different. They don't sound like typical lightsabers, either.

Some "Star Wars" fans may be surprised to learn a lightsaber's sound comes from the kyber crystal used to emit the blade. Each color creates a unique sound when ignited, with blue kyber crystals creating the iconic lightsaber sound effect everyone knows. However, even then, Ahsoka's lightsabers are still one-of-a-kind, as white isn't a naturally occurring crystal color.

White lightsabers are only attainable through the purification of kyber crystals, removing their color entirely. After the Clone Wars, Ahsoka takes the red kyber crystals from the Sixth Brother's weapons, purifying them with the Force and turning them white. While there isn't much information on kyber crystal purification — at least within the official "Star Wars" canon — the process likely gave Ahsoka's lightsabers their distinct sound, making her weapons all the more memorable in the Disney+ series.