Star Wars: Is Ahsoka A Jedi During The Mandalorian Era?
With the premiere of "Ahsoka" on Disney+, the massively popular "Star Wars" character finally gets her time in the live-action spotlight. However, with her entire story occurring in Lucasfilm's animated series "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," many viewers may not be too familiar with the fan-favorite Togruta.
Case in point: despite wielding dual white lightsabers and hanging out around Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka is not a Jedi during the "Mandalorian" era. Ahsoka joined the "Star Wars" universe as Anakin Skywalker's padawan in "The Clone Wars," but by the time of "Ahsoka," she has long since removed herself from the Jedi Order. In "Rebels" Season 2, Episode 22, during an emotional and climactic battle against Darth Vader, Ahsoka even states, "I am no Jedi," giving into her non-Jedi desire for revenge for Anakin's "death."
By the time of "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," the Jedi Order is a fraction of what it used to be, with Luke slowly rebuilding it. However, even if the Jedi were around, Ahsoka would want no part of them, as she's moved on from that era of her life. "She's a wanderer at this point and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group," Dave Filoni told Empire.
The Jedi Order failed Ahsoka
Ahsoka is in a very interesting place when fans catch up with her in the Disney+ series. She isn't a Jedi and hasn't been for a long time, stepping away from the Order she once called family.
In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," after her friend Barriss Offee frames her for bombing the Jedi Temple, the Jedi turn Ahsoka over to the Republic, expelling her from the Order and agreeing to have her stand trial for her crimes. When her innocence eventually comes to light, the Jedi offer to pardon and reinstate her, blaming the Order's negligence on the Force working in mysterious ways. They call the recent events a great trial in Ahsoka's journey, which was more than enough to earn her the title of Jedi Knight, graduating from her padawan status. Understandably, Ahsoka doesn't see it this way, believing the Order gave up on her. As a result, she declines even Anakin's offer to rejoin and become a Jedi Knight, walking away from the Order for good.
Ahsoka continues on her own path through the rest of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." By the time "Star Wars" reintroduces her in "The Mandalorian," she's honed her skills to the rank of a Jedi Master, but even then, she's still technically not a Jedi. "Ahsoka" reveals that she tried, and failed, to take Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) under her wing as a padawan, so she's seemingly continuing Jedi traditions despite no Order being in existence.