Star Wars: Is Ahsoka A Jedi During The Mandalorian Era?

With the premiere of "Ahsoka" on Disney+, the massively popular "Star Wars" character finally gets her time in the live-action spotlight. However, with her entire story occurring in Lucasfilm's animated series "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," many viewers may not be too familiar with the fan-favorite Togruta.

Case in point: despite wielding dual white lightsabers and hanging out around Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka is not a Jedi during the "Mandalorian" era. Ahsoka joined the "Star Wars" universe as Anakin Skywalker's padawan in "The Clone Wars," but by the time of "Ahsoka," she has long since removed herself from the Jedi Order. In "Rebels" Season 2, Episode 22, during an emotional and climactic battle against Darth Vader, Ahsoka even states, "I am no Jedi," giving into her non-Jedi desire for revenge for Anakin's "death."

By the time of "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," the Jedi Order is a fraction of what it used to be, with Luke slowly rebuilding it. However, even if the Jedi were around, Ahsoka would want no part of them, as she's moved on from that era of her life. "She's a wanderer at this point and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group," Dave Filoni told Empire.