What Happened To The Joker After The Dark Knight?

Batman fans — as well as the Joker — were left hanging in the climactic third act of Christopher Nolan's 2008 blockbuster "The Dark Knight," which marked the Clown Prince of Crime's final scene in the writer-director's blockbuster film. Metaphorically, audiences were left wondering what happened in the narrative sense to the Joker (Heath Ledger) after Batman (Christian Bale) left his captured nemesis for the Gotham City Police Department. In the literal sense, the Joker was left swinging from a building's scaffolding for the GCPD to apprehend after Batman lassoed his right ankle by using the hook and wire from his Grapple Gun.

Sadly, Heath Ledger's death prior to the release of the film prevented future appearances by his iteration of the Joker, which left Nolan the authority on explaining what happened to the villain before, if not during, the events of "The Dark Knight Rises."

In a 2012 interview with Empire (via Digital Spy) Nolan explained that it would have been in poor taste to incorporate the Joker into "The Dark Knight Rises" narrative, so out of respect for Ledger, he simply avoided doing so. "We're not addressing the Joker at all [in the film]," Nolan told Empire. "That is something I felt very strongly about in terms of my relationship with Heath and the experience I went through with him on 'The Dark Knight.' I didn't want to in any way try and account for a real-life tragedy. That seemed inappropriate to me. We just have a new set of characters and a continuation of Bruce Wayne's story, not involving the Joker."