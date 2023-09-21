Ahsoka: [SPOILER] Finally Returns In Episode 6 (And He Isn't Alone)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

"Ahsoka" always appeared like it would be an ancillary installment of "Star Wars Rebels." The return of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) greatly excited fans, but many wondered whether the show would also feature the return of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). The "Rebels" finale saw him go into the unknown to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his army, and when "Ahsoka" begins, Sabine still wishes to rescue him. "Ahsoka" Episode 6 sees her achieve that goal.

While Thrawn is discovered first, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) ends up being a man of his word (kind of) by allowing Sabine to go forth to try to find Ezra on this new planet. Of course, Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), will keep a close eye on her, ready to kill both Sabine and Ezra. But for now, the two old friends have an emotional reunion after Sabine follows crab-like aliens to a small village where Ezra has remained hidden. The battle is far from over, but Ezra will undoubtedly prove to be a useful addition in the next showdown between Thrawn and his allies.