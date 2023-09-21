Ahsoka: [SPOILER] Finally Returns In Episode 6 (And He Isn't Alone)
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"
"Ahsoka" always appeared like it would be an ancillary installment of "Star Wars Rebels." The return of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) greatly excited fans, but many wondered whether the show would also feature the return of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). The "Rebels" finale saw him go into the unknown to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his army, and when "Ahsoka" begins, Sabine still wishes to rescue him. "Ahsoka" Episode 6 sees her achieve that goal.
While Thrawn is discovered first, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) ends up being a man of his word (kind of) by allowing Sabine to go forth to try to find Ezra on this new planet. Of course, Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), will keep a close eye on her, ready to kill both Sabine and Ezra. But for now, the two old friends have an emotional reunion after Sabine follows crab-like aliens to a small village where Ezra has remained hidden. The battle is far from over, but Ezra will undoubtedly prove to be a useful addition in the next showdown between Thrawn and his allies.
Ezra Bridger has acclimated with the Noti
Many abilities are possible through the Force. No doubt Ezra's training, as seen in "Star Wars Rebels," allowed him to survive for so long on a distant planet in a completely new galaxy. Viewers even see how he's capable of communicating with the crab aliens, known as Noti. And the power to make friends with creatures of all stripes is something "Rebels" fans have seen out of Ezra before.
Throughout Ezra's Jedi training, he develops a strong connection through the Force with various animals, like Loth-wolves and Loth-cats, the latter of which was seen in the first couple of episodes of "Ahsoka." However, his most impressive showcase of this ability came when he created a deep link with purrgil, the large whale-like creatures that are capable of jumping through hyperspace. Ahsoka uses a similar skill to use the purrgil to reach Peridea, but Ezra did something similar before. The finale of "Star Wars Rebels" sees Ezra using his connection with the space whales to aid in his battle against Thrawn, and as a result, they transport both him and Thrawn's spaceship to another galaxy.
It's unlikely Ezra has been slouching since his exile, so when the good guys inevitably have to fight Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Thrawn, expect them to put up a good fight now that Ezra's back on their team.