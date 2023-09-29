Barbie: The 3 Best Scenes From The IMAX Re-Release You Didn't See The First Time
There's already a ton of stuff to love in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. A cotton-candy pink confection with a sly, subversive message lurking just beneath its shiny surface, the movie was an immediate hit when it was released in July of this year, handily crossing the billion-dollar mark at the box office and earning rave reviews from critics and audiences across the board. Within the original theatrical release, audiences were already treated to a showstopping monologue from America Ferrera, a dream ballet centered around Ryan Gosling's main Ken, a deeply emotional journey into personhood for Barbie (Margot Robbie), and a short yet outstanding scene where Allan (Michael Cera) beats the snot out of some other Kens despite his unassuming nature. Now, the movie is out in IMAX for a limited one-week run, and after that began on September 22, fans got even more "Barbie" content in the form of a handful of post-credits scenes.
The post-credits scenes are a sweet mix of bloopers, outtakes, or small moments that simply didn't make it into the final cut (with some that appear to be improvised by the movie's wildly talented cast). Beyond a handful of fart jokes, Kens arguing over whether it's "Bitcoin" or "Bitscoin," and Emerald Fennell's pregnant Midge attempting childbirth before she's stopped by the film's narrator Helen Mirren, here are the three best post-credits scenes you missed if you haven't checked out "Barbie" in IMAX yet.
Ken gets to sing another little song
Most people who have seen "Barbie" agree that a major standout moment of the film is Ken's dream ballet, where he belts out the incredible original song "I'm Just Ken" as he struggles to realize that even without Barbie's love, he is, in fact, "Kenough." In one of these outtakes, though, Ken plays a totally different song ... one that he makes up on the spot, in fact.
After seeing how patriarchy works in the real world, Ken beats Barbie back to Barbie Land and installs a half-baked form of patriarchy in the matriarchal world, though his version focuses a lot more on horses than you might expect. In the theatrical cut, after Barbie gets home with her new friend Gloria (America Ferrera) and Gloria's daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), she's horrified to see that Ken turned her dream house into his own Mojo Dojo Casa House — but ends up distracted when Ken starts fiddling around on an electric Casio keyboard while another Ken (Kingsley Ben-Adir) dances around.
In this alternate version of the scene, Ken starts singing a twisted, Ken-ified version of Cyndi Lauper's hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," swapping in the word "boys" for "girls." It's exactly as delightful as it sounds, especially because Ben-Adir's dance is somehow even better in this version.
A potential new boyfriend for Barbie
Will Ferrell plays a toy company CEO for the second time in his career in "Barbie," this time as the head of Mattel — and he's not in the movie a whole lot. However, he lights up the screen whenever he is. He ends up being part of the film's final scene in Barbie Land after the Barbies retake their kingdom from the Kens and realize they might need to make a little bit of room for their Ken counterparts. But when Sasha asks what happens to Barbie, Ferrell's CEO says it's simple: she'll end up with Ken. When Barbie admits she neither loves Ken nor wants to be with him, this throws him for a loop — and in an extended version of the scene, he gets help from his fellow executives to find a new boyfriend for Barbie.
"What Mattel products can she date?" Ferrell's CEO asks before someone responds and says that Barney, the giant purple dinosaur, is actually going through a divorce. "No, I don't wish Barney on anyone," the CEO responds. They cycle through Hot Wheels and Pictionary and wonder if Magic 8 Ball is "a know-it-all" before settling on the recently single titular character from "Thomas the Tank Engine." That's when Ferrell drops the funniest line of the entire scene: "How do you feel about trains, sweetie?" Unsurprisingly, this one is a blooper, and all of the Barbies, including Margot Robbie, can't help but start laughing.
A tender moment between Ken and Weird Barbie
Weird Barbie, as played by Kate McKinnon, flirts with basically everybody in her path — but her biggest crush is definitely on Ken, as she tells Barbie early in the movie. One outtake has McKinnon's character playing around with lewd things to say about Ken's body; in the original movie, she says she'd love to "see the nude blob he's packing under those jeans." In one post-credits outtake, she says, "That is one tasty man snack. Give me a knife and fork, and some horseradish," bizarrely elongating the latter word in the funniest possible way.
The biggest post-credits scene with McKinnon, though, has her finally experiencing a romantic moment with Ken ... even though he cries the whole time. Lying in the pool together in a scene that's probably set shortly after the Barbies reclaim Barbie Land and restore it to its former glory, Ken, with his head in his lap, looks up at Weird Barbie as she says, "I gotta tell you, I'm confused. I don't know if I wanna be you or be with you." A photo of this scene surfaced before anyone got to see it, and after the wait, it more than delivers.