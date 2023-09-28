What Is 686 On Deadliest Catch? The Truth Behind The 'Hidden' Product Placement

Since it premiered in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has offered an inside look at the perilous world of crab fishing, highlighting the intensely physical and isolating job. While the high-octane sequences are certainly a draw for fans, "Deadliest Catch" is equally fascinating for answering mundane questions about fishing. What are meals like at sea? What is life really like for greenhorns? And crucially, what do crew members wear to deal with the freezing, wet conditions?

Of the tough, waterproof gear worn by the fishermen on "Deadliest Catch," the brand 686 stands out, often appearing on the backs of jackets and on baseball hats. That ubiquity is due to the friendship between Pat McCarthy — a former snowboarder and team manager at 686 Technical Apparel — and Captain Elliott Neese, who appeared on five seasons of "Deadliest Catch" before his departure in 2011.

After spending his offseason snowboarding in Washington, Neese approached McCarthy in search of some gear to wear at sea. "Luckily I was able to hook it up," McCarthy recalled to Snowboarder. "The gear worked great, and each season after that Elliot would get some gear to battle nature's harshest conditions in style." As a result, 686 enjoyed some unofficial product placement on "Deadliest Catch."