What Is 686 On Deadliest Catch? The Truth Behind The 'Hidden' Product Placement
Since it premiered in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has offered an inside look at the perilous world of crab fishing, highlighting the intensely physical and isolating job. While the high-octane sequences are certainly a draw for fans, "Deadliest Catch" is equally fascinating for answering mundane questions about fishing. What are meals like at sea? What is life really like for greenhorns? And crucially, what do crew members wear to deal with the freezing, wet conditions?
Of the tough, waterproof gear worn by the fishermen on "Deadliest Catch," the brand 686 stands out, often appearing on the backs of jackets and on baseball hats. That ubiquity is due to the friendship between Pat McCarthy — a former snowboarder and team manager at 686 Technical Apparel — and Captain Elliott Neese, who appeared on five seasons of "Deadliest Catch" before his departure in 2011.
After spending his offseason snowboarding in Washington, Neese approached McCarthy in search of some gear to wear at sea. "Luckily I was able to hook it up," McCarthy recalled to Snowboarder. "The gear worked great, and each season after that Elliot would get some gear to battle nature's harshest conditions in style." As a result, 686 enjoyed some unofficial product placement on "Deadliest Catch."
686's snowboarding apparel went asea
When one envisions the rubbery slickers and thick gloves designed for commercial fishing, snowboarding gear might not exactly spring to mind. But Pat McCarthy insisted that 686's line of technical wear is just as useful at sea as it is on the mountain. "686 focuses on making highly technical outerwear to protect you from the same elements crab fisherman fight," McCarthy continued in the same Snowboarder interview. "Frozen wind, ice, and water combine to create the harshest combination of elements and working conditions on the planet — the perfect testing grounds for some of the most technical apparel on the planet." Plus, he added, 686's shells, parkas, and sweaters work well for outdoor activities like fishing and backpacking.
The relationship between 686 and Elliott Neese, who helmed the F/V Saga, was symbiotic. The technical apparel brand kept the crew dry and comfortable, and Neese provided indispensable feedback. The free promo didn't hurt either. "Supporting Elliot Neese and the crew from the Saga allows us a new outlet to showcase our outerwear in a unique element." Neese and 686 even collaborated on custom Plexus series jackets and bibs for the Saga crew.
The 686 apparel has less of a presence on "Deadliest Catch" since Neese abruptly left the show in Season 11 to enter a rehab facility for his drug addiction. According to his Instagram, Neese was back at sea as recently as 2022, where he is no doubt rocking his collection of 686 hats once again.