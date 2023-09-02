Why Playing Wednesday Addams Came Naturally To Christina Ricci

Speaking to The New Yorker about "Yellowjackets" and her previous roles, the career-defining gig as Wednesday naturally came up, leading the star to reveal how her early part was actually something of a personal release. "Wednesday to me felt like who I could be when I didn't have to put it on for other people," she explained. "When fights broke out in the house, I would do something crazy and make everyone laugh. I knew when I had to be charming and happy and when other people needed to be cheered up."

For Wednesday, Ricci simply needed to take the opposite approach, which she was all for. "There was no emotion, no nothing, and for me, that was great because it felt like I could just relax and not do any work at all." How fitting, then, that the role Ricci was most comfortable in also became one of her most iconic. 30 years later, it would finally be matched by Jenna Ortega's turn as the character in Netflix's "Wednesday," where the passing of the terrifying torch was something Ricci got to see firsthand, appearing on the show in the role of Marilyn Thornhill. Speaking to Elle Magazine about her co-star's performance as the morbid teen, she said, "She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now." Well, it is a brand new day, after all.