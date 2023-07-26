Gen V: When Does The Boys Spin-Off Take Place In The Timeline?

Before viewers dive back into "The Boys" with Season 4, they'll first have a chance to check out another side of this diabolical universe with "Gen V." The show's trailer promises the same level of carnage and humor fans have come to expect out of this franchise. It also hints at how the new series will tie into "The Boys" in terms of a presidential election happening in the background while some "Boys" mainstays, like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), will make appearances.

It begs the question of when precisely "Gen V" takes place on "The Boys" timeline. Fortunately, Deadline asked "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke that exact question in 2022, and it's fairly straightforward. Between "Gen V," which was then referred to as "Varsity," and the animated "Diabolical," it's becoming a lot to juggle. Kripke detailed how everything ties into everything else, "There's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

So it sounds like "Gen V" will take place between "The Boys" Seasons 3 and 4, with the show feeding off events that've come before while setting up what's to come in the near future.