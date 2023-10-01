Mission: Impossible 8 Gets Release Update Fans Will Hate

Despite the WGA and AMPTP reaching a deal to end the Writers Strike, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, with negotiations between the actors guild and producers yet to begin. Unfortunately, until they receive a fair deal, the industry isn't out of the woods, putting many of Hollywood's blockbusters set for a 2024 release in jeopardy.

"Mission: Impossible" fans should certainly be worried about the status of "Mission: Impossible 8," currently titled "Dead Reckoning Part Two." The sequel to 2023's "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," and the proposed finale to Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) story, halted production in July due to the ongoing strikes, and unless SAG gets a fair deal soon, it likely won't make its June 28, 2024 release date. According to Deadline, sources described next year's release schedule as "not real," questioning if unfinished films like "Mission Impossible 8," "Deadpool 3," and "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will even meet their scheduled release dates.

Although there's growing optimism that the SAG strike could end soon, given the WGA's recent victory, they will rightfully continue boycotting productions if the actors don't get a fair deal. While we'd all love to see Ethan Hunt's death-defying stunts in theaters next year, fans should prepare for the worst regarding the release date of "Mission Impossible 8." Thankfully, they can watch "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" at home to pass the time.