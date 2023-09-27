Deadliest Catch: Fan Reaction To Wild Bill's Cancer Revelation Will Make You Cry

As well-wishes and condolences have spread across the internet in support of Wild Bill, some fans have taken it upon themselves to direct their positive messages to the "Deadliest Catch" captain's personal social media accounts.

A post on Wild Bill's Facebook page from several weeks prior to the airing of the finale was flooded with comments of sympathy. "Sending so many prayers your way!!!," Deborah Scarborough commented. "Lost too many family members to this horrible disease....stay strong and know that we are all with you!" Others echoed similar sentiments, with Dave Helms writing: "Just watched the season finale and hope you make a speedy recovery. Take care Capt. Wild Bill."

With "Deadliest Catch" generally being filmed fairly far in advance of it airing, that means Wild Bill knew of his diagnosis for at least several months prior to the premiere of the finale. The crab fisherman has yet to provide any official statement on his health condition, but the matter will almost certainly be touched upon when Season 20 commences after the usual "Deadliest Catch" off-season.