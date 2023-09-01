The Deadliest Catch Season 19 Captains, Cast & Crew

Full steam ahead and beware of those icy waves; the nineteenth season of "Deadliest Catch" is in full swing. With a combination of veteran captains and newbies on-deck the show's cast has been shuffled like never before, which means fans of the show will have a bunch of fresh faces to familiarize themselves with — or catch up on.

There are a total of nine differently-named boats at the center of Season 19 of "The Deadliest Catch," with each bearing a distinct crew. For series veterans, the faces of Sig and Mandy Hansen are apt to be the most familiar ones floating about. Sig has captained the F/V Northwestern for years, and he's been with the show since Season 2. Mandy has popped up on "Deadliest Catch" on and off since she was thirteen years old, and is now a regular part of the Northwestern's crew and has become her father's co-captain.

Then there's Andy Hillstrand, head of the F/V Time Bandit. Making his debt appearance during Season 11, this is his first time back on the show since Season 12, and he'll be accompanied on this crabbing journey by his brothers Johnathan and Neal. The rest of the ships trying to sail Alaska's frigid waters combine new and old skippers, and they come bearing tales equally triumphant and tragic.