The WGA Request That Made Disney's Bob Iger & More Studio Bosses Furious

The Writers Guild of America and major studios finally reached an agreement, ending the historic WGA strike — but unsurprisingly, there was some serious drama surrounding those last few days of negotiations.

According to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter that spoke to various sources on both sides of the strike, Disney CEO Bob Iger was furious when the WGA made what he regarded as a "late ask" as negotiations started to wrap up on September 21. As the piece notes, out of the major studio heads who sat down with WGA's chief negotiator Chris Keyser — Iger, David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery, Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, and Ted Sarandos of Netflix — Iger is the only one who led a studio through the previous writers' strike in 2007, but he's also the one who stormed out of the room over a request by the WGA that THR says wasn't particularly unexpected. That ask? The WGA requested that guild members would be free of consequences if they refused to cross picket lines set by other guilds (like SAG-AFTRA, which is still striking as of this writing).

THR reports that Iger "angrily left the room" with Sarandos, Zaslav, and Langley, while Zaslav said to Keyser and other WGA members, "What are you guys doing? We're on the 10-yard line ... we've given you virtually everything you said you wanted." After Keyser spoke to Iger, the negotiations resumed and ended with a deal that satisfied WGA members, and the guild is set to return to work.