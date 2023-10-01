Ahsoka Easter Egg Links Baylan Skoll To Luke Skywalker, Leia, Kylo Ren & Others
Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is up to something. That much is clear. The former Jedi Knight has spent most of his time on "Ahsoka" working toward his individual goal, sensing an ancient evil over the last few episodes. While his intentions seem unclear – he certainly doesn't fully align with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) – a new Easter egg connects Baylan to some of the biggest names in "Star Wars" history.
Spotted by @Nira_592 on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Easter egg centers around Baylan's wrist device with yellow Aurabesh, the "Star Wars" writing system for Galactic Basic, sprawled across its small screen. However, upon translating it to English, the user found that the device displays a list of iconic "Star Wars" characters, with Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2-D2, C3P0, and Ben as people of interest. While it's unclear which Ben the name exactly refers to – either Kenobi or Solo – given that the former Jedi has been dead for quite a while by the time of "Ahsoka," it seemingly references Leia and Han's son, who will eventually become Kylo Ren.
As if that wasn't enough to spark theories on Baylan's motivations, the user returned for a second tweet, using Baylan's character poster to decipher more clues about the villain. Upon closer inspection, the user could make out "trgt dat" on his wrist device, stating that, although it isn't crystal clear, it likely reads "Target Data," meaning Baylan could be hunting the characters.
Is Baylan hunting Star Wars royalty?
Throughout his time on "Ahsoka," Baylan Skoll has shrouded his intentions in mystery, refusing to even bring his padawan, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakho), into his plan. In Episode 6, he calls the Jedi's fall and the Empire's rise an inevitable cycle, telling Hati that he plans on freeing the galaxy from its imprisonment. What if to do so, Baylan believes he needs to remove the galaxy's biggest pest? The Skywalker family.
"Star Wars" has primarily focused on the Skywalkers and how their actions have affected the entire galaxy. Whether it's Anakin (Hayden Christensen) bringing the destruction of the Jedi or Luke (Mark Hamill) destroying the Empire, there's been a Skywalker at the center of each galaxy-altering problem. With that in mind, it's not out of the question for someone like Baylan to recognize this trend, convincing himself the only path to a better future lies in the demise of the Skywalker family.
Baylan knows Darth Vader was Anakin Skywalker, but could he also know that Luke and Leia are his children? If he does, it would make sense why he has both their names and known associates, Han, Chewie, R2, and 3P0, on the wrist device, hoping to eradicate anyone associated with the Skywalker name. While Baylan doesn't know who Ben Solo will grow up to be, he wouldn't be wrong to assume the child would bring problems to the galaxy. Baylan seems like a villain willing to make that sacrifice for the galaxy's sake. Of course, the names could end up being a list of targets Baylan received through his mercenary work, given their roles in the Rebellion, or a fun Easter egg from the "Ahsoka" team.