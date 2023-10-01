Ahsoka Easter Egg Links Baylan Skoll To Luke Skywalker, Leia, Kylo Ren & Others

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is up to something. That much is clear. The former Jedi Knight has spent most of his time on "Ahsoka" working toward his individual goal, sensing an ancient evil over the last few episodes. While his intentions seem unclear – he certainly doesn't fully align with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) – a new Easter egg connects Baylan to some of the biggest names in "Star Wars" history.

Spotted by @Nira_592 on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Easter egg centers around Baylan's wrist device with yellow Aurabesh, the "Star Wars" writing system for Galactic Basic, sprawled across its small screen. However, upon translating it to English, the user found that the device displays a list of iconic "Star Wars" characters, with Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2-D2, C3P0, and Ben as people of interest. While it's unclear which Ben the name exactly refers to – either Kenobi or Solo – given that the former Jedi has been dead for quite a while by the time of "Ahsoka," it seemingly references Leia and Han's son, who will eventually become Kylo Ren.

As if that wasn't enough to spark theories on Baylan's motivations, the user returned for a second tweet, using Baylan's character poster to decipher more clues about the villain. Upon closer inspection, the user could make out "trgt dat" on his wrist device, stating that, although it isn't crystal clear, it likely reads "Target Data," meaning Baylan could be hunting the characters.