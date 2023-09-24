Star Wars: What Ancient Evil Could Baylan Skoll Be Sensing In Ahsoka Episode 6?

For those less familiar with the Nameless, they're some of the most terrifying creatures in the "Star Wars" universe: large and violent parasitic creatures that hunt down Force users and disrupt their powers before draining them of life. Even just being near one of the creatures can be enough to turn a Force user into a lifeless husk. Malevolent actors used the beasts during the era of the High Republic to try and wipe out all Force-sensitive individuals in the galaxy, but these plans were unsuccessful. In the ensuing centuries, the creatures became the stuff of legend — a veritable ghost story among younger Jedi.

It would make sense for the Nameless to be the dark force stirring in "Ahsoka." By the time of the series, the creatures haven't been prominently seen for centuries. Furthermore, it's telling that Baylan Skoll, a Force-sensitive ex-Jedi, can sense their presence, since the creatures are directly linked to the Force. If the Nameless were to reemerge in the galaxy, it would be a massive threat not just for the Jedi, but for just about everyone.

In a meta sense, the Nameless are actually overdue for their on-screen debut. The creatures were first introduced in the canon "Star Wars" novels and comic books in 2019, and have remained constrained to the realm of literature since then. One can imagine that translating their horrifying, ghoulish design to the realm of live-action would only make them scarier.