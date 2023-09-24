Star Wars: What Ancient Evil Could Baylan Skoll Be Sensing In Ahsoka Episode 6?
For most of "Ahsoka" thus far, the show has set up a pretty clear-cut conflict between the titular Jedi (Rosario Dawson) and her team against the forces of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, Episode 6 makes one thing clear: Thrawn and his group aren't just attempting to leave the isolated planet of Peridea to return to power, but to escape something even more sinister than themselves. In the episode, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) notes that he senses "something stirring." Whatever it is, it clearly has Thrawn and the Great Mothers spooked.
The idea of a creature that could scare an ultra-powerful character like Thrawn is quite the chilling prospect, and fans have unsurprisingly started to theorize about what ancient evil may be reawakening on Peridea. There are a fair few candidates that would make sense, but one particular race of creatures who fit the bill perfectly are the Force-consuming beasts known as the Nameless.
The Nameless present a massive threat
For those less familiar with the Nameless, they're some of the most terrifying creatures in the "Star Wars" universe: large and violent parasitic creatures that hunt down Force users and disrupt their powers before draining them of life. Even just being near one of the creatures can be enough to turn a Force user into a lifeless husk. Malevolent actors used the beasts during the era of the High Republic to try and wipe out all Force-sensitive individuals in the galaxy, but these plans were unsuccessful. In the ensuing centuries, the creatures became the stuff of legend — a veritable ghost story among younger Jedi.
It would make sense for the Nameless to be the dark force stirring in "Ahsoka." By the time of the series, the creatures haven't been prominently seen for centuries. Furthermore, it's telling that Baylan Skoll, a Force-sensitive ex-Jedi, can sense their presence, since the creatures are directly linked to the Force. If the Nameless were to reemerge in the galaxy, it would be a massive threat not just for the Jedi, but for just about everyone.
In a meta sense, the Nameless are actually overdue for their on-screen debut. The creatures were first introduced in the canon "Star Wars" novels and comic books in 2019, and have remained constrained to the realm of literature since then. One can imagine that translating their horrifying, ghoulish design to the realm of live-action would only make them scarier.
There are plenty of other creatures it could be
While the Nameless makes a lot of sense as the potential evil that Baylan Skoll senses on Peridea in "Ahsoka," these creatures are not the pre-existing forces in "Star Wars" lore that could be making a resurgence. In fact, some fans believe that the ancient power could be one of the various concepts left behind in non-canon "Star Wars" Legends content. A popular pick is the Yuuzhan Vong, a warlike group of aliens from outside the galaxy who very nearly toppled the New Republic.
If "Ahsoka" really wants to dive into full-blown terrifying territory, fans have also noted that it could also reintroduce Abeloth. There's a lot of lore behind this character, but the short version of it is that she's an ultra-powerful, immortal Force entity who has existed for over 100,000 years. She stands as one of the strongest and most chaotically evil forces that the "Star Wars" franchise has ever introduced, and diehard fans would certainly welcome her return to the canon universe.
Whatever the entity looming over Peridea is in "Ahsoka," it won't be long until fans have a confirmed answer. With just two episodes left, it seems likely that the sinister force will reveal itself to audiences quite soon.