Should Avengers: Endgame Have Given Us A Much More Intimidating Captain America?

Remember that moment in "Avengers: Infinity War" when the unthinkable happened? When we sat in the theaters and watched our favorite heroes from the last decade do what we never thought possible and lose to Thanos (Josh Brolin)? Now imagine the emotions you felt amplified by an infinite amount by being one of the characters in the situation who failed and allowed half of life to be snapped out of existence. Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), felt that. And now, thanks to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), we've learned that he wasn't always as calm and collected as he appeared in "Avengers: Endgame."

Occasionally, a movie or television show will showcase a book that fans are curious to read. "How I Met Your Mother" released a real-life copy of Barney Stinson's (Neil Patrick Harris) "Playbook," and you can read Richard Castle's (Nathan Fillion) actual mystery novels from "Castle." In "Ant-Man: Quantumania," Lang released a memoir of his time as an Avenger called "Look Out for the Little Guy" – and it was actually published, so you can pick up your own copy and get a deeper look at the MCU. In it, Lang describes when he returns from the Quantum Realm to discover that half of all life is gone. While getting caught up by Rogers and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), he refers to those snapped away as "missing people," at which poiont Rogers let his anger get the better of him, scolding Lang that the effects were felt across the entire universe, not just Earth.

The rare moment of anger is uncharacteristic for Rogers, who is always the bigger man when conflict arises. But was what the passage describes precisely what the character needs?