Ahsoka Episode 7 May Have Revealed Thrawn's Biggest Fear In Star Wars

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 7 — "Part VII: Dreams and Madness"

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) isn't the type to startle easily. Quite the contrary, his calm demeanor is one of his greatest assets. Throughout "Star Wars Rebels," Timothy Zahn's various "Star Wars" novels, and the bits of "Ahsoka" that he's appeared in, Thrawn almost always maintains perfect poise. No twist can throw him off his game, and he rarely shows any sign of fear.

In "Ahsoka" Episode 7, though, we see a slight crack in that composed exterior. Thrawn appears quite startled upon learning that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is actually the former Jedi padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). It's rare to see Thrawn show any emotion on his face, let alone that of shock or uncertainty. And yet, this reference to Anakin seems to shake him greatly.

The reasons why quickly become clear. Thrawn identifies Ahsoka as an unpredictable opponent, as her master was the same. Much of the grand admiral's advantage in battle comes back to his powers of prediction — if he can guess what an enemy is going to do, then he can devise a plan to counter their strengths. But a more chaotic foe like Anakin or Ahsoka makes that strategy harder to implement. Of course, Thrawn also saw Anakin's work as a warrior firsthand, both during and after the Clone Wars. Is it possible that after witnessing Darth Vader's power, it became Thrawn's biggest fear in the "Star Wars" universe?