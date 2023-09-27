Ahsoka Episode 7: 3 Lines That Mean More Than You Realized
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season One, Episode 7 — "Dreams and Madness"
"Ahsoka" Episode 7 sees the titular character (Rosario Dawson) become reunited with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) on Peridea, but the circumstances aren't ideal. The Jedi's quest to assist her allies in their fight against Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and their minions has allowed Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to escape the planet and start working on his nefarious plans for galactic domination. This will present an uphill battle for our heroes moving forward.
The latest installment of the Disney+ series also includes some telling moments of dialogue that add more depth to certain characters and address the fates of others. Episode 7 sees Baylan continue his love of referencing historical figures to impart wisdom to his protege. Ezra, meanwhile, makes a bold proclamation which results in another significant moment for Force-sensitive beings in a live-action "Star Wars" project. With that in mind, let's examine the lines in "Ahsoka" Episode 7 that mean more than you realized.
''Zeb's training recruits''
"Ahsoka" reunites most of the surviving members of the Ghost Crew from "Star Wars Rebels," but the current whereabouts of Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) was a mystery until this episode. However, this question is answered when a conversation between Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger reveals that he's currently training the next generation of fighters for the New Republic. While there are many "Star Wars" fans out there who want to see him join up with his old comrades again, it's good to know that he's keeping busy.
Of course, Zeb's current role in the galaxy far, far away was hinted at on "The Mandalorian." He makes an appearance in Season 3, Episode 5 as the drinking buddy of Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). The pair bump into each other in a bar on Adelphi, and while it's a throwaway scene in the grand scheme of things, it suggests that Zeb will have a bigger role to play in Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" output at some point. His "Mandalorian" cameo also sees him sport a Blue Squadron uniform, so it's safe to assume that he's been training starfighter pilots.
"Ahsoka" Episode 7 further establishes the notion that Zeb will have an important role to play eventually. With a war between the New Republic and Grand Admiral Thrawn seemingly on the horizon, Ahsoka and the gang will need all of the allies they can find — and Zeb's piloting and combat skills will be extremely useful to their mission. Of course, many fans will feel that his comeback can't come soon enough.
''Impatience for victory guarantees defeat''
Baylan Skoll is clearly a scholar of earthling history, as "Ahsoka" Season 1 has seen him allude to the belief systems of famous real-life figures a couple of times. For example, Episode 4 sees him pay homage to Pablo Picasso when he proclaims that "One must destroy in order to create." This quote essentially paraphrases the great artist's "Every act of creation begins with an act of destruction" mantra, and it makes one wonder what Baylan's grand plan really is about.
Episode 7, meanwhile, sees the Force-sensitive mercenary directly quote King Louis XIV when he tells Shin Hati that "Impatience for victory guarantees defeat." Given that the 17th-century French monarch enjoyed a 72-year reign on the throne, it's safe to say that he learned a thing or two about playing the long game. So this is wise advice to give to an ambitious warrior who craves power in her own right, and it says a lot about Baylan's mindset heading into the upcoming war.
That said, what do these historical quotes mean in regard to the former Jedi? Well, it seems that he's willing to be patient before initiating his secret master plan. We already know that he wants Thrawn to start a war, presumably so that Baylan can rebuild the galaxy from the ashes afterward. However, his words to Shin in Episode 7 highlight the fact he doesn't expect change to happen overnight — and that he's probably harboring ulterior motives.
''The Force is my ally. That's all I need''
"Ahsoka" Episode 7 sees Ezra Bridger become a full-on Force ninja who doesn't need lightsabers or blasters to help him win a fight. In the scene where Shin Hati leads a group of bandits to attempt to eliminate him and Sabine Wren, he tells his friend that the Force is the only weapon he needs. Afterward, he proceeds to defeat their attackers through a combination of Jedi mind tricks and good old-fashioned brawling.
What's more, Ezra manages to block one of Shin's lightsaber attacks with his mind, which is a rare accomplishment even for the most skilled Force wielders. That said, Ezra isn't the first person to pull it off; Darth Vader does the same to Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Episode 5 when she tries to sneak attack him from behind with her own lightsaber. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) also master the trick in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
"Ahsoka" Episode 7 essentially confirms that Ezra has mastered the Force and that he's becoming just as powerful as some of the most formidable beings in the history of the galaxy far, far away. This puts him into a very exclusive club and further establishes his importance in this universe.