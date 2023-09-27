Ahsoka Episode 7: 3 Lines That Mean More Than You Realized

"Ahsoka" reunites most of the surviving members of the Ghost Crew from "Star Wars Rebels," but the current whereabouts of Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) was a mystery until this episode. However, this question is answered when a conversation between Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger reveals that he's currently training the next generation of fighters for the New Republic. While there are many "Star Wars" fans out there who want to see him join up with his old comrades again, it's good to know that he's keeping busy.

Of course, Zeb's current role in the galaxy far, far away was hinted at on "The Mandalorian." He makes an appearance in Season 3, Episode 5 as the drinking buddy of Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). The pair bump into each other in a bar on Adelphi, and while it's a throwaway scene in the grand scheme of things, it suggests that Zeb will have a bigger role to play in Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" output at some point. His "Mandalorian" cameo also sees him sport a Blue Squadron uniform, so it's safe to assume that he's been training starfighter pilots.

"Ahsoka" Episode 7 further establishes the notion that Zeb will have an important role to play eventually. With a war between the New Republic and Grand Admiral Thrawn seemingly on the horizon, Ahsoka and the gang will need all of the allies they can find — and Zeb's piloting and combat skills will be extremely useful to their mission. Of course, many fans will feel that his comeback can't come soon enough.