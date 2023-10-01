Creepy Fan Requests That Actors Can't Stand

Maisie Williams played the young assassin Arya Stark on the hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones." One of the signature traits of Williams' character is Arya's "kill list," which is exactly what it sounds like — a list of people who wronged her, her friends, and her family, whom her character aims to hunt down and assassinate.

Arya's fans love her kill list so much that they often try to manifest it in real life. Aside from the normal fan behavior of seeing her on the street and calling her by her character's name, or reading and responding to her social media posts as if they were written by her character, Williams has said that fans often try to get her to recite her kill list out loud ... with their own personal names attached.

Speaking with Elle, Williams conceded that the more toned-down, typical fan behavior is completely understandable and expressed no resentment for those common encounters. However, she drew a more firm line with the kill list bit. While she does often give in to fans and recite the modified list for them, she called it "really creepy," suggesting a less than enthusiastic reception towards these frequent and off-putting requests.