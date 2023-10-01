Creepy Fan Requests That Actors Can't Stand
Being a Hollywood star is what some people dream of. They pack up their bags, quit their jobs, and set off to the City of Angels with hopes of making it big. It's a completely understandable ambition to have. The film and television industry is a lucrative business, offering shiny promises of fame and fortune. However, it's not all roses and sunshine, and sometimes Hollywood isn't all it's cracked up to be.
When you become a public figure, known by audiences around the world, you open yourself to random strangers. These people may develop intense attachments to your on-screen characters, as well as your real-life persona, and this can get quite messy when you meet in person. Many stars have horror stories about fans who get a little too close for comfort. From fans asking to be strangled, romanced, and adopted, here are some of the creepiest fan requests actors have been forced to field.
GOT fans want Maisie Williams to add their names to her kill list
Maisie Williams played the young assassin Arya Stark on the hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones." One of the signature traits of Williams' character is Arya's "kill list," which is exactly what it sounds like — a list of people who wronged her, her friends, and her family, whom her character aims to hunt down and assassinate.
Arya's fans love her kill list so much that they often try to manifest it in real life. Aside from the normal fan behavior of seeing her on the street and calling her by her character's name, or reading and responding to her social media posts as if they were written by her character, Williams has said that fans often try to get her to recite her kill list out loud ... with their own personal names attached.
Speaking with Elle, Williams conceded that the more toned-down, typical fan behavior is completely understandable and expressed no resentment for those common encounters. However, she drew a more firm line with the kill list bit. While she does often give in to fans and recite the modified list for them, she called it "really creepy," suggesting a less than enthusiastic reception towards these frequent and off-putting requests.
The Walking Dead fans want Brighton Sharbino to suffocate their babies
Brighton Sharbino played Lizzie Samuels on the hugely popular zombie series "The Walking Dead." While she was only on the show for a short one-season stint (plus a guest appearance in Season 5) and was killed off early on in the long-running series, her more shocking scenes have left quite an impression on fans. In particular, there's one disturbing sequence in Season 4 when she's trying to quiet a baby for fear that the infant's cries will attract the undead and ends up nearly suffocating the small child.
When providing responses for Entertainment Weekly's "The Ultimate Guide to The Walking Dead" (via CinemaBlend), Sharbino noted that die-hard "Walking Dead" fans have not been quick to forget this unsettling moment. Rather than wiping it from their memories, fans embrace the trauma and often ask her to hold their babies and pretend to suffocate them for pictures. One of these fans even licked her hand in the process.
Sharbino noted that these types of encounters are some of the neurotic nuisances of celebrity life that "no one prepares you for." While she is an actress, she doesn't have a contract with her fans, so maybe read the room before you ask her to fake-murder your child? Just a thought.
A Walking Dead fan wanted to go full zombie on Josh McDermitt
Brighton Sharbino isn't the only "Walking Dead" star to have strange run-ins with fans. Josh McDermitt, who played the mentally sharp but socially and physically inept character of Eugene Porter in the series from Seasons 4 to 11, has also recalled his own unwelcome fan encounters.
Aside from being frequently recognized when out in public, as the actor does sport the same iconic mullet as his character, or being called a "liar" by those who are less than pleased with Eugene's wrongdoings on the series, McDermitt has had some even more unpleasant moments with fans who took things a little too far. When speaking with the New York Post, he shared one particular instance when a fan wanted to go full zombie mode on the actor.
"One fan wanted to bite my hair and put it in their mouth," he said, the fan clearly wanting to emulate the undead "walkers" on the show. However, just because the request makes sense in the context of the series, that doesn't mean it's necessarily welcome. McDermitt said, "I was like, 'That's disgusting!' I just washed [my hair] in grime and, more importantly, I don't know where your mouth has been.'" He's looking out for both of them, really. His character in the series might not have manners, but let it be known that McDermitt is definitely more considerate in real life.
A Stranger Things fan wanted Joe Keery's hair
While Josh McDermitt had an encounter with a fan who wanted to borrow his hair as a prop for just a quick second, "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery had a more demanding hair-related request. When speaking about odd fan encounters with Entertainment Weekly, Keery cited an instance where a fan actually wanted to keep a lock of his hair as an intimate keepsake.
This, Keery said, was probably the weirdest run-in he has had with a fan, but he did concede that when declined the offer, the fan respected his wishes. They at least had the decency not to take matters into their own heads and rip the hair from the actor's head, a scenario that seems to have unfortunately crossed Keery's mind.
In further defense of the fan, and for general context, this isn't some out-of-left-field request, as Keery's magnificent hair has become one of his character's signature traits in the series. However, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Keery expressed contempt for being reduced to just a really good head of hair, calling the obsession over his locks "ridiculous" and stupid." While it's nice to be adored, there are certain displays of fan affection that are more welcome than others, and Keery is 100% over the hair hypnosis. It's a blessing and a curse for the luscious-locked actor.
Fans want Aubrey Plaza to terrorize them
While she's now gone on to star in a slew of hit films and TV shows, Aubrey Plaza originally got her big break with the sitcom series "Parks and Recreation" as April Ludgate, a character defined by her emotionless, cruel, and borderline psychotic demeanor. This persona was widely embraced by audiences and has gone on to set the tone for many of her fan encounters.
When appearing on "Conan," Plaza said fans don't just expect her to be mean to them, they'll actually demand it of her. They'll ask her to be rude or to berate them, and she even once recalled an instance (via Us Weekly) in a bar where a fan actually offered her $20 to punch his friend in the face. She declined the offer and said, "A lot of people want me to be mean to them, they want me to berate them in public. I'm not sure why." While she has obliged some of the other, less violent requests of this nature, Plaza clearly has some lines she's not willing to cross.
Her frustration with these encounters became even more evident when she appeared on Buzzfeed's "Thirst Tweet" segment, lamenting, "What did I do to deserve this? I'm a nice person." Enough is enough — Plaza is not her characters, and this shtick is getting old.
A Killing Eve fan wanted Jodie Comer to strangle them
Jodie Comer played the sociopathic assassin Villanelle on the dark-comedy thriller series "Killing Eve." Villanelle is quirky and endearing, but she is also deadly, and that's a combination that should be handled with care, especially when it bleeds into real life. Fans of a lighthearted sitcom who meet their heroes in real life might want a hug, but fans of a thriller might expect something more visceral.
When appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Norton asked Comer if her extreme character produced extreme fan encounters, and Comer confirmed this to be the case. She discussed one particularly off-putting moment when a fan had asked her to pose for a picture, which she obliged. However, mid-pose, the fan leaned in, and with a bone-chilling whisper, asked Comer to strangle her.
Comer said she was severely taken aback, but while she was struggling to find her words, her publicist was thankfully able to step in and decline the request. While Villanelle may have no qualms when it comes to stabbing and strangulation, Comer is not quite as open to violence as her fans would like, and she likely won't be stepping into character on a whim anytime soon.
New Girl fans want man-hugs from Jake Johnson
While some actors are put off by more violent requests from fans, Jake Johnson, who played the beloved role of Nick on the friendship-centric sitcom "New Girl," has the exact opposite problem. His character is a softie at heart but often has a difficult time with displays of affection. There's one scene in particular that serves as perfect evidence for this aversion to intimacy, in which Nick's roommate, Schmidt (Max Greenfield), is attempting to hug him but is met with adamant rejection.
This scene has gone on to haunt Johnson, who told the Associated Press (per Digital Spy) that he is now bombarded with requests from men who are fans of "New Girl" and want a man-hug from the actor himself. Despite the clear correlation to the show, Johnson says he is often confused by these encounters and thinks that they are somewhat unnecessary: "It's not offensive. It just doesn't need to happen."
Johnson confessed that like his character in the show, he isn't the most touchy person. "My brother is my best friend in the world and in our lives we've hugged 15 times," he said. If he's hesitant to hug his own brother, it goes without saying that he would rather not be going around and hugging random people on the street.
A fan asked James McAvoy to be her free pass
James McAvoy is an accomplished actor known for notable films like "Atonement," "Split," "Atomic Blonde," and the "X-Men" franchise. While his filmography is impressive, it's not always just his acting skills that fans take a shine to. Being a Hollywood star gains you fame and fortune, but having a face that people want to watch, and see everywhere, can produce various results. For many, he's more than just an actor — he's a celebrity crush or romantic fantasy.
When discussing the topic of "horrible fans" during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," McAvoy opened up about one fan in particular who really had the hots for him. She had approached him at a fancy party and confided that she was in a relationship but that if McAvoy wanted to be her "allowance" or "free pass" for the night, her partner had given her the green light.
Despite the over-sharing and uncomfortably direct proposition, McAvoy politely declined, though he said he was flattered by it at first. However, perhaps lashing out in the face of rejection, the woman then responded with, "Because, you know, a lot [of] girls would be after someone like Channing Tatum." The comment came off as rude and backhanded to McAvoy, and he seems to be generally less than pleased with the whole encounter.
Home Alone fans want Macaulay Culkin to stay in character
Macaulay Culkin became a child star after appearing as Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film "Home Alone." The movie would go on to become a holiday classic, viewed as a Christmas tradition by families around the world. With the film having such a profound impact, it should come as no surprise that there are fans who, to this day, can't get enough of Kevin.
During an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, Culkin complained that even decades later, people still can't let it go. He said he continues to field requests from fans approaching him in public and asking him to hold his hands up to his face to recreate the iconic pose he strikes in "Home Alone" when he puts his dad's shaving cream on.
Culkin said that at this point in his life, the flattery has lost its charm and that he is more than over the nostalgia. "No. Been there, done that already, guys. I'm 37 now, okay?" He stressed that he's so exhausted by these requests that he even avoids going out during the holidays. This isn't just a nuisance for Culkin — it's a Christmas curse, and he'll do anything to evade the celebrity spotting. It's actually really tragic when you think about it. Poor Culkin!
Rupert Grint was forced to play dress up by fans
Rupert Grint found fame with a breakout role as Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and its seven follow-up films. While discussing this experience with his "'Harry Potter" co-star for the documentary "Tom Felton Meets the Superfans," Grint opened up about some of the stranger fan encounters he's found himself in as a consequence of playing this iconic character.
Grint discussed one specific "really weird" instance when he ran into a drag queen who was a fan of the franchise. She brought Grint back to her flat to meet her friends, and once he was outnumbered, Grint found himself being transformed into somewhat of a drag queen himself. He said they dressed him to the nines with high heels and a feather boa, and while he probably looked great, it's certainly not the outfit Grint would have chosen for himself without outside influence. Letting a wardrobe department dress you for a role you agreed to play is one thing, but a DIY drag makeover is a whole other beast.
While Grint obviously didn't have to go along with this series of events, he felt like he "couldn't say no." He said that he often finds himself in these strange situations because he has a hard time declining fan requests and easily succumbs to this type of pressure: "I would do anything if someone asks me to do it." It seems it's easier for Grint to wear heels and succumb to a drag makeover than it is to offer a polite refusal.
A Harry Potter fan wanted to adopt Tom Felton
Another "Harry Potter" star who has experienced some difficulty fielding intense fans is Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the fantasy film franchise. Draco was a Slytherin through and through, complete with sly tendencies and malicious misbehavior. Felton told Yahoo! this often makes for uncomfortable encounters, as the more intense "Harry Potter" fans frequently berate him for the evils of his character.
Annoying as this may be for Felton, he elaborated this is not the most unfortunate of fan interactions he's experienced. The strangest example, he said, was one instance when a fan actually wanted to adopt him. This wasn't meant in the metaphorical sense, either — someone had actually legally changed their name to Lucius Malfoy (Draco's father in the films), and had requested that Felton change his name to Draco Malfoy and allow this individual to obtain legal guardianship over him.
As one could expect, Felton emphatically denied this request. Also, despite the devotion displayed here, it's possible that this request came from a fake fan. If you know anything about "Harry Potter," you would know that Daniel Radcliffe is the one who plays an orphan, not Felton, so the adoption request is misguided on multiple levels.
Sarah Paulson fans want her to be their mother
While we're on the topic of adoption, there's another name that comes to mind: Sarah Paulson. Paulson is loved by many as a talented screen actress, with notable appearances in a long slew of films and TV series. However, she's also beloved in a more intimate, more personal way, as there's a strange trend among many Paulson fans whereby they want her to be their mother.
Following an "SNL" sketch that got Paulson in on the joke, playing the role of "mommy" alongside "daddy" Pedro Pascal, Paulson spoke to Esquire to elaborate on this fan phenomenon, "I've been dealing with this mommy business for a few years now, and I actually don't understand what a lot of it means."
While doing this sketch gives the impression that Paulson embraces this mothering role, this may not be the case. For one, describing this trend as something she's "dealing with" isn't the greenest flag, and there have also been multiple instances when she directly responded to fans with some hard no's. In one livestream, she told one fan "I'm not your mom," and in another, she said, "I'm not going to adopt you." She's being a good sport about it, but she's definitely not loving the "mommy" mania.
Pedro Pascal fans want him to do the Mandalorian voice
While Sarah Paulson isn't on board with the mother trend, Pedro Pascal fully embraces the responsibilities of fatherhood, having no problem calling himself "daddy" on red carpets and on social media. However, just because he's more relaxed about some fan trends and requests doesn't mean he's okay with all of them, and he's been clear that requests to do his Mandalorian voice are off the table.
Pascal plays the character of Din Djarin on the Disney+ "Star Wars" spin-off series "The Mandalorian." Since his character is bound to the sacred creed of Mandalorian bounty hunters, whereby they are never to remove their helmets in front of living beings, his face is rarely shown. This means that his voice and dialogue under the Mandalorian helmet need to be very distinct and specific, and indeed Pascal does use a unique, gravelly voice in the series.
As a result of this delivery, Pascal often gets asked to do his "Mandalorian" voice, specifically from parents wanting him to do it for their kids. While this isn't the most outlandish fan request an actor could get, Pascal isn't fully comfortable with these requests, calling them "inappropriate" and "creepy." A photo or an autograph might be obliged, but Pascal has made it clear that unless he's in the recording booth, his vocals are off-limits.