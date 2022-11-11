29% Of The Walking Dead Fans Think This Death Was The Most Shocking - Looper Survey
Characters on "The Walking Dead" have a tendency to die in bloody, dramatic, and messy ways. There have been dozens of unfathomable departures and presumed deaths across the show's many seasons. From Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) passing away in childbirth, forcing her son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), to shoot her before she becomes a walker, to Carl dying at his own hand after being bitten in the stomach by a walker to Hershel Greene's (Scott Wilson) murder at the hands of the Governor (David Morrissey) to Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) presumed death after a fall from a suspension bridge, there are plenty of heartbreaking moments on "The Walking Dead." No one is ever safe, and no one is ever guaranteed another sunrise or sunset on this drama. It definitely provides the sort of shockers that keep fans tuning in every single week, hoping that their favorite won't be the one to meet their doom.
But which of these deaths have hurt fans of the show deeply? Which one sticks in the back of the audience's minds like a thorn, leaving them with their jaws on the ground? Which one fueled the most water cooler talk the morning after the episode first aired? To find out, Looper conducted a survey of 601 people around the country and asked them which "Walking Dead" death shocked them the most.
Fans still aren't over Glenn Rhee's death
The tragic death of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Lucille still lingers in the minds of our audience seasons after it took place. The extreme brutality of his murder and the fact that it interrupts his blissful marriage to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) both made his loss incalculable. 28.62% of our readers think his death was the most shocking.
In second place is Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green), who chooses to swallow a suicide pill instead of allowing Negan to use her against her friends. When she reanimates as a walker, it's her close friend, Maggie, who's forced to put her down. 19.30% found her story to be the most shocking of all.
Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) took third place. Her death is quite abrupt — having been held captive at Grady Memorial Hospital, she takes part in a prisoner trade between Rick's group and Dawn Lerner's (Christine Woods). But Beth stabs Dawn in the shoulder with a pair of scissors she'd concealed in her cast. Dawn reflexively shoots Beth to death, only to die at the hands of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Beth got 17.64% of the vote in our poll.
Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal) came in at fourth place. His murder results from a major betrayal; he'd been planning on killing Rick over his leadership choices before his former best friend stabs him in the heart, earning him 12.31% of the vote.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Lizzie's and Andrea's deaths still shock
Lizzie Samuels (Brighton Sharbino) came in at fifth place in our poll. Lizzie is a victim of her childhood innocence more than anything else — she makes friends with a walker and keeps one as a quasi-pet, feeding mice to it and playing tag with it in spite of the warnings of her guardian, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), not to do so.
All of Carol's worries about Lizzie come true when Lizzie becomes so obsessed with walkers that she tries to prove to Carol that they're not dangerous. To do this, she stabs her sister, Mika (Kyla Kenedy), to death and waits for her to reanimate, believing that her sister will return with her intellect and reason intact. Horrified and worried about the danger Lizzie might pose to the other children in the group, Carol shoots her to death while she admires the flowers. Lizzie's death earned 11.81% of our fans' votes.
Closing out the poll is Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden). Andrea is tied to a chair by the Governor and forced to fight for her life against a walkerized Milton Mamet (Dallas Roberts). While Andrea manages to get one of her arms free, Milton bites her in the neck before she can put him down. Rick and the rest of their party arrive too late to save Andrea, who chooses to die by her own hand rather than wait for the bite to take effect. Andrea grabbed 10.32% of the vote in our poll.