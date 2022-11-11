29% Of The Walking Dead Fans Think This Death Was The Most Shocking - Looper Survey

The tragic death of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Lucille still lingers in the minds of our audience seasons after it took place. The extreme brutality of his murder and the fact that it interrupts his blissful marriage to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) both made his loss incalculable. 28.62% of our readers think his death was the most shocking.

In second place is Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green), who chooses to swallow a suicide pill instead of allowing Negan to use her against her friends. When she reanimates as a walker, it's her close friend, Maggie, who's forced to put her down. 19.30% found her story to be the most shocking of all.

Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) took third place. Her death is quite abrupt — having been held captive at Grady Memorial Hospital, she takes part in a prisoner trade between Rick's group and Dawn Lerner's (Christine Woods). But Beth stabs Dawn in the shoulder with a pair of scissors she'd concealed in her cast. Dawn reflexively shoots Beth to death, only to die at the hands of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Beth got 17.64% of the vote in our poll.

Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal) came in at fourth place. His murder results from a major betrayal; he'd been planning on killing Rick over his leadership choices before his former best friend stabs him in the heart, earning him 12.31% of the vote.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing​ 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).