Does Marvel's Death Of Venomverse Deliver Enough Carnage To The Multiverse?

Contains spoilers for "Death of the Venomverse" #1

Carnage is on the warpath across the Multiverse with a singular mission: kill every Venom. And, in his first attack, the deadly symbiote just murdered several heroes and villains who have taken on the role in their respective universes — which is just the beginning of his slaughter in the new Marvel "Death of the Venomverse" storyline.

The Carnage symbiote has been busy wreaking havoc across the Marvel Universe, consuming the powers of other villains to make itself more potent than ever before. However, Carnage's ultimate goal is to take down Venom, Eddie Brock, the current King in Black, and ascend to his throne in his place. But before Carnage takes down Earth-616's Venom and takes on Knull, the God of Symbiotes, he is jumping across different realities to strike down any Venom who will stand in his way of becoming the last symbiote standing in the Multiverse.

In "Death of Venomverse" #1 from Marvel Comics, Carnage's attacks begin. Readers quickly discover the symbiote is leaving no Venom left alive and brutally murdering them. Carnage's actions capture the attention of other powerful symbiotes, who want to stop the villain before no Venoms are left standing.