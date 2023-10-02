How Old Is Ahsoka's Jedi Droid Huyang In The Star Wars Universe?
"Ahsoka" features the live-action debuts of many "Star Wars" characters, but Huyang (David Tennant) may secretly be the most interesting. Outside of his snarky comments, the ancient lightsaber architect droid is much older than most fans may realize, having served the Jedi Order for millennia before the Disney+ series.
Although Huyang's exact origins are a mystery, we know that he was built around 25,020 BBY. Over time, he has educated a thousand generations of Jedi younglings, teaching them about the history of the galaxy and aiding them in their sacred rite of passage by accompanying them to Ilum and helping them craft their own lightsabers after they have claimed their kyber crystals.
Although there are now considerably fewer younglings around, Huyang continues his teachings on "Ahsoka," using his longstanding knowledge to help Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) train Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and his unfathomable wisdom in advising them both.
Huyang has seen it all
Of course, being around for over 25,000 years means Huyang has experienced almost every major event in the "Star Wars" universe. His creation in 25,020 BBY may even coincide with the formation of the Galactic Republic c. 25,000 BBY, meaning he vastly predates any other character "Star Wars" has explored on-screen. Notably, Huyang lived through the legendary Jedi-Sith War, in which the Jedi presumably destroyed the Sith, an event with a significant impact on the Skywalker saga.
Huyang also experienced the High Republic Era, working alongside the Jedi Order at the height of its power. The golden age saw the Jedi expand into the Outer Rim Territories. Following the age of the Old Republic, High Republic Era, and Imperial Era, "Ahsoka" depicts Huyang in the New Republic Era as partnering with Ahsoka, whom he taught as a youngling, in her search for Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).