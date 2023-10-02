How Old Is Ahsoka's Jedi Droid Huyang In The Star Wars Universe?

"Ahsoka" features the live-action debuts of many "Star Wars" characters, but Huyang (David Tennant) may secretly be the most interesting. Outside of his snarky comments, the ancient lightsaber architect droid is much older than most fans may realize, having served the Jedi Order for millennia before the Disney+ series.

Although Huyang's exact origins are a mystery, we know that he was built around 25,020 BBY. Over time, he has educated a thousand generations of Jedi younglings, teaching them about the history of the galaxy and aiding them in their sacred rite of passage by accompanying them to Ilum and helping them craft their own lightsabers after they have claimed their kyber crystals.

Although there are now considerably fewer younglings around, Huyang continues his teachings on "Ahsoka," using his longstanding knowledge to help Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) train Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and his unfathomable wisdom in advising them both.