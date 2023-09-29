Do You Need To Watch The Boys Before Gen V?

The world of "The Boys" just keeps on growing. Its first spin-off, the animated anthology series "Diabolical," has already shown that its success is far from a fluke. Now, the college-based adventure comedy "Gen V" is adding even more depth and nuance to the world that Vought International has created.

Set at Godolkin University, "Gen V" follows superhero students who are either competing for a position in the Seven or chasing their dreams of stardom. If you're considering the new series as your first foray into the shared universe of Supes, you may be curious as to whether you can watch the spin-off without having watched the original series.

The bottom line? While it's possible that a new fan could still follow its central mystery and many new characters, you may question certain aspects of "Gen V," so if you want to get the most out of it, you'll likely want to hold off until you've caught up on "The Boys."