Ahsoka's Ray Stevenson Claimed Baylan Skoll Holds 'No Malevolence' As A Villain

Earlier this week, Hollywood lost an icon with the death of Ray Stevenson. While the "Thor" and "Rome" actor's legacy will live on forever, one of his biggest roles is yet to see release, with the Irish actor joining the "Star Wars" family in a galaxy far, far away. On the upcoming Disney+ "Ahsoka" series, Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll, wielding a red lightsaber against the titular Jedi, but there's more to his "Star Wars" villain than simply being evil.

"There's nothing scary about Baylan; I would describe him as stoically lethal," Stevenson told Yahoo at Star Wars Celebration, saying that his character will surprise fans that think they have him pinned down. "Basically, if you're in his way, he'll politely request you get out of it. And if you don't, you'll be removed. But there's no malevolence there, there's no 'I want to slaughter the world.' No, there's something other that's driving him. That's what's going to be exciting."

Stevenson teased that Baylan walks a fine line between good and evil. "He's not quite good, but he's [not] quite bad," he said, teasing fans are in for a treat with his "Ahsoka" villain. While the actor couldn't reveal much about his secretive villainous role, Norse mythology might be a clue for fans to learn more about Baylan Skoll, Stevenson's final TV appearance.