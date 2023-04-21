Dream Casting The Harry Potter Reboot On Max - Looper Staff Picks

The powers that be have spoken: We're getting a "Harry Potter" reboot whether we like it or not.

In April, it was announced that the "Harry Potter" books will be turned into a decades-long series on the service that shall henceforth be known as Max. As soon as the news broke, "Potter" fans had a lot of questions, but one looms large: Who could possibly take over the roles made iconic in the film franchise?

First things first: The actors portraying the young students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who enroll when they're just 11 years old, will very likely be newcomers to the industry just like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were in the movies. Additionally, those casting choices are basically impossible to predict without any sort of definitive timeline on when casting or filming will begin.

For that reason, the Looper staff is focusing on recasting the adult roles in "Harry Potter," which, in the movie series, included a murderers' row of incredible British legends. Can anyone possibly take over for the late Alan Rickman? Which late-night host should portray Peter Pettigrew? The Looper staff is here to answer all these questions and more.