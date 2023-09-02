AI Transforms Harry Potter Into A James Cameron Avatar Film

The carousel begins with an image of Harry Potter as a young Na'vi. Unlike Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who regains full use of his legs once he becomes a Na'vi, it seems as though there is no version of Harry who can escape his glasses. It's unclear whether the branches in his clutches are "Avatar"-ified broomsticks or wands either. The last detail worth catching here is that the picture of Harry includes a title for the "Harry Potter" and "Avatar" crossover: "Harry Potter and the Veil of Pandora." It sounds pretty neat until you realize that the only notable veil mentioned in the "Harry Potter" franchise is almost certainly a magical means of execution locked away beneath the Ministry of Magic.

The rest of the pictures follow a similar vein of combination. Hagrid's Na'vi form feels especially Ent-like, wrapped in autumnal leaves, Voldemort is somehow cosplaying every single Dungeons & Dragons Necromancer character at the same time, and Dumbledore looks like he's about to deliver an incredibly laid-back speech defending the legalization of a certain recreational drug. Commenters beneath the Instagram post noted that Snape makes a very attractive Na'vi and that Sirius looks astonishingly like Don Ramón from "El Chavo del Ocho," a classic Mexican sitcom from the 1970s.

Since @the_ai_dreams focuses on character reinvention, there's sadly no variation of Hogwarts as the Tree of Souls, nor any visuals of Quidditch played atop the back of the great leonopteryx, but the digital artist did take special attention to label this carousel "Part 1," which means that more crossovers might occur in the future. And that's good because we desperately need to see Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) with an "Avatar"-ified Trevor the toad by his side.