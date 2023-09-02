AI Transforms Harry Potter Into A James Cameron Avatar Film
J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" franchise will continue to be reinvented, reimagined, and repainted until the inevitable heat death of the universe, so why not mix it with James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise now? The disparate fictional media share almost nothing in common ... one's fantasy while the other's science fiction, one's castlecore while the other's forestcore, and one's permanently ingrained in its community's hearts while the other's permanently ingrained in the top 10 box office releases of all time. But they both share a love of the fantastic, making "Harry Potter" and "Avatar" blend more effectively than you might expect.
And we know what that blend looks like because @the_ai_dreams, the same digital artist who gave the "Fast & Furious" cast a Barbie glow-up, made it happen. They posted a massive carousel — which features Na'vi variants of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Rubeus Hagrid (the late Robbie Coltrane), Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), Albus Dumbledore (the late Richard Harris), Severus Snape (the late Alan Rickman), Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), and Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) — to their Instagram in August 2023, where the images have nabbed nearly 1,200 likes as of publication time.
Harry Potter and the Veil of Pandora is primed for Part 2
The carousel begins with an image of Harry Potter as a young Na'vi. Unlike Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who regains full use of his legs once he becomes a Na'vi, it seems as though there is no version of Harry who can escape his glasses. It's unclear whether the branches in his clutches are "Avatar"-ified broomsticks or wands either. The last detail worth catching here is that the picture of Harry includes a title for the "Harry Potter" and "Avatar" crossover: "Harry Potter and the Veil of Pandora." It sounds pretty neat until you realize that the only notable veil mentioned in the "Harry Potter" franchise is almost certainly a magical means of execution locked away beneath the Ministry of Magic.
The rest of the pictures follow a similar vein of combination. Hagrid's Na'vi form feels especially Ent-like, wrapped in autumnal leaves, Voldemort is somehow cosplaying every single Dungeons & Dragons Necromancer character at the same time, and Dumbledore looks like he's about to deliver an incredibly laid-back speech defending the legalization of a certain recreational drug. Commenters beneath the Instagram post noted that Snape makes a very attractive Na'vi and that Sirius looks astonishingly like Don Ramón from "El Chavo del Ocho," a classic Mexican sitcom from the 1970s.
Since @the_ai_dreams focuses on character reinvention, there's sadly no variation of Hogwarts as the Tree of Souls, nor any visuals of Quidditch played atop the back of the great leonopteryx, but the digital artist did take special attention to label this carousel "Part 1," which means that more crossovers might occur in the future. And that's good because we desperately need to see Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) with an "Avatar"-ified Trevor the toad by his side.