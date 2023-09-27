Ahsoka's Stunt Doubles Are Unrecognizable In Real Life

Actors may get all the glory, but when it comes to sci-fi action shows, they're rarely the only ones bringing their characters to life. Stunt performers are just as critical to productions, providing the skills that wow audiences and bring a level of Hollywood magic. They also help contribute to building out core characters, as fight scenes are often some of the most important in showing us who the heroes and villains really are.

"Ahsoka" is no different. All the space shoot-outs and lightsaber duels wouldn't look nearly as good without the VFX artists, choreographers, stunt directors, and of course, the stunt doubles themselves. "Star Wars" has become pretty famous over the decades for its intricate laser sword battles and high-intensity blaster showdowns, both of which come up time and time again throughout "Ahsoka."

Of course, thanks to that Hollywood magic, you might not even realize while watching that your favorite star has been swapped out in certain shots for a stunt performer. And even if you do, you probably wouldn't be able to pick that person out of a crowd. The stunt doubles of "Ahsoka" are unrecognizable in real life, but they absolutely deserve their flowers.