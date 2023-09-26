The Untold Truth Of Eman Esfandi

Disney+ has been a blessing for fandoms. Original shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have reintroduced an assortment of fan-favorite characters from the galaxy far, far away in all-new adventures and scenarios. Meanwhile, "Ahsoka" has given fans their first offering of live-action versions of some of the most cherished animated characters from shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." Memorable cartoon originals like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) have all been brought to life thanks to "Ahsoka." But perhaps the character fans have been awaiting the most is the "Rebel" hero himself, Ezra Bridger.

After selflessly putting his life on the line in the series finale of "Star Wars Rebels," Bridger has been all but absent from the franchise's ongoing content. Finally, "Ahsoka" has given fans not only the return of the hero, but his first live-action manifestation.

Audiences seem to be embracing actor Eman Esfandi, who embodies the Bridger character. The actor has seemingly come out of the ether — like a gift with the perfect look for this key "Star Wars" role — raising the question of where he was before surfacing on Peridea. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Eman Esfandi, as he joins the "Star Wars" franchise.