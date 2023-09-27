Ahsoka Just Used A Uniquely Powerful Jedi Ability - That Should Be Impossible
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"
Most titles of "Ahsoka" offer clear insight into the episodes' themes."Master and Apprentice" features the uncomfortable reunion of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her Padawan, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). "Toil and Trouble" features plenty of both. "Time to Fly" gives us a cool space battle and a pod of space-faring Purrgils, "Fallen Jedi" deals in the aftermath of Ahsoka's defeat to Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), "Shadow Warrior" features the ethereal World Between Worlds and a duel with the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and "Far, Far Away" takes us into an entirely new and unexplored galaxy. You get the drill.
"Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" takes things in a more esoteric direction. The episode does feature plenty of both, from Baylan's wish to connect with the as-yet unrevealed power that has drawn him to Peridea to the various villains' carefully contained but increasingly obvious derangement and Ezra Bridger's (Eman Esfandi) personal aspirations to return to the galaxy far, far away. However, the events don't connect to the title quite as tightly as fans of the show are used to ... which makes "Dreams and Madness" the perfect episode to whip out a particularly strange Force power.
Early in the episode, Ahsoka locates Sabine by essentially concentrating and using the Force to reach out to her. With the action scenes and plot developments that follow, it's easy to chalk this up as the kind of everyday Force shenanigans the Jedi are known for. However, this being "Star Wars," every single application of the Force has an extremely detailed history, and this particular power move is known as the Force Dyad. It's essentially a bond between two Force-sensitive individuals ... and because it's been explicitly stated that Sabine's connection to the Force is at the lowest possible end on the sliding scale of Jedi students, it should be utterly impossible for Ahsoka to forge such a connection with her.
The Force Dyad might offer another hint that Sabine is more powerful than she thinks
Ahsoka's ironclad connection with the Force has been firmly established over the course of her many, many appearances in the animated "Star Wars" shows. In "Ahsoka," she's not only a masterful combatant, but so powerful that she can handily use rare Force powers like psychometry. Because of this, it's entirely believable that she might be able to maintain a Force Dyad connection to another person. However, the Dyadic connection historically requires both sides to be in tune with the Force, which Sabine very much isn't.
While Ahsoka and Sabine clearly share a strong (if sometimes rather strained) relationship, "Ahsoka" has spent plenty of time hammering home the apparent fact that Sabine is all but useless in the ways of the Force. As such, it should be quite impossible for Ahsoka to maintain a Force bond with her Padawan ... at least, assuming that Sabine's Force sensitivity is at the virtually nonexistent level the series has shown so far.
Despite all the statements that Sabine is a low-end Force user at best, "Ahsoka" has essentially telegraphed the moment she finally learns to tune in by including several scenes that tease her successful use of Force powers before pulling the rug from under the viewer. At this point, a scene where she finally learns to tune in is virtually guaranteed — and, with that in mind, the fact that Ahsoka is able to locate her with the apparent use of the Force Dyad seems like a hint that Sabine is far more powerful than she realizes.
The most obvious Dyadic connection in the "Star Wars" movies is the peculiar dynamic between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), which is a constant presence in the sequel trilogy. It will be interesting to see where "Ahsoka" takes things with the potential dyad between Sabine and the titular character.