Ahsoka Just Used A Uniquely Powerful Jedi Ability - That Should Be Impossible

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"

Most titles of "Ahsoka" offer clear insight into the episodes' themes."Master and Apprentice" features the uncomfortable reunion of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her Padawan, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). "Toil and Trouble" features plenty of both. "Time to Fly" gives us a cool space battle and a pod of space-faring Purrgils, "Fallen Jedi" deals in the aftermath of Ahsoka's defeat to Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), "Shadow Warrior" features the ethereal World Between Worlds and a duel with the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and "Far, Far Away" takes us into an entirely new and unexplored galaxy. You get the drill.

"Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" takes things in a more esoteric direction. The episode does feature plenty of both, from Baylan's wish to connect with the as-yet unrevealed power that has drawn him to Peridea to the various villains' carefully contained but increasingly obvious derangement and Ezra Bridger's (Eman Esfandi) personal aspirations to return to the galaxy far, far away. However, the events don't connect to the title quite as tightly as fans of the show are used to ... which makes "Dreams and Madness" the perfect episode to whip out a particularly strange Force power.

Early in the episode, Ahsoka locates Sabine by essentially concentrating and using the Force to reach out to her. With the action scenes and plot developments that follow, it's easy to chalk this up as the kind of everyday Force shenanigans the Jedi are known for. However, this being "Star Wars," every single application of the Force has an extremely detailed history, and this particular power move is known as the Force Dyad. It's essentially a bond between two Force-sensitive individuals ... and because it's been explicitly stated that Sabine's connection to the Force is at the lowest possible end on the sliding scale of Jedi students, it should be utterly impossible for Ahsoka to forge such a connection with her.

