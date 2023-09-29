Robert Pattinson Replaces Daniel Craig As James Bond In Stunning Concept Design
When it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down as James Bond in 2019, it was no surprise that fans started imagining who would replace him. In addition to Idris Elba, John Boyega, and Tom Hardy, it appears Robert Pattinson's name has been thrown into the mix, though no one has been chosen yet.
For those who are not sure if Pattinson is the right choice to become the next 007, Dalton Keith, known as barrett.digital on Instagram, is here to ease any worries. The digital artist shared a piece in 2020 depicting the "Twilight" actor as the iconic spy in a white jacket, holding his weapon of choice, a Walther PPK. Not only does he impressively capture Pattinson's likeness, but he also helps fans envision him in the role. "After seeing #Tenet there's not a doubt in my mind that Robert Pattinson should be the next #007," the artist said.
As one looks at Keith's incredible art, it's easy to visualize Pattinson driving an Aston Martin DB5 and embarking on dangerous missions. In other words, it makes fans realize that if he can pull off the Caped Crusader, he can certainly become a worthy James Bond.
Robert Pattinson would like to play the spy
Dalton Keith isn't the only person who thinks Robert Pattinson is the right actor to take on the 007 mantle. In fact, Danny Boyle, the original director for what would become Daniel Craig's farewell, "No Time To Die," believes Pattinson would be a great Bond. Unfortunately, Boyle, who stepped down in 2018 after creative differences, probably won't be back to direct if Pattinson wins the part. In 2022, he told Esquire that he doesn't think the franchise is in his future. Regardless, it would be incredible to see his and Keith's wishes come true with Pattinson bringing a fresh, different, and unique take to Bond, just as we probably would have gotten if Boyle had been behind the camera.
Furthermore, there's a good chance that if offered the part, Pattinson would accept it. In 2012, it was revealed that Pattinson was eyeing the role sometime after "Twilight" had ended. He spoke with The Sun and expressed his interest in becoming James Bond, but said that he'd want to wait until he was older because "there'd be nothing worse than, like, 'let's get a fresh-faced Bond.' That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid" (via Yahoo). Now, it appears that Pattinson looks the part, thanks to Keith's impressive artwork, and it would be interesting to see Craig hand over the reigns to him.