Robert Pattinson Replaces Daniel Craig As James Bond In Stunning Concept Design

When it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down as James Bond in 2019, it was no surprise that fans started imagining who would replace him. In addition to Idris Elba, John Boyega, and Tom Hardy, it appears Robert Pattinson's name has been thrown into the mix, though no one has been chosen yet.

For those who are not sure if Pattinson is the right choice to become the next 007, Dalton Keith, known as barrett.digital on Instagram, is here to ease any worries. The digital artist shared a piece in 2020 depicting the "Twilight" actor as the iconic spy in a white jacket, holding his weapon of choice, a Walther PPK. Not only does he impressively capture Pattinson's likeness, but he also helps fans envision him in the role. "After seeing #Tenet there's not a doubt in my mind that Robert Pattinson should be the next #007," the artist said.

As one looks at Keith's incredible art, it's easy to visualize Pattinson driving an Aston Martin DB5 and embarking on dangerous missions. In other words, it makes fans realize that if he can pull off the Caped Crusader, he can certainly become a worthy James Bond.