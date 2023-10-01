What In The Heck Is Gonzo From The Muppets Anyway?

In the felt family of frogs, pigs, dogs, bears, and rats, the Great Gonzo has always stood out as an oddity to both his cohorts and Muppets fans alike. Performed by puppeteer Dave Goelz, Gonzo is known as the go-to daredevil artist of the Jim Henson-created entourage, constantly showing off his skills with his host of bizarre — and often disastrous — stage acts. Even more perplexing than his wild stunts has been Gonzo's unidentifiable species, which has remained a point of debate for years.

Gonzo originated as a Frackle named Snarl from the 1970 TV special "The Great Santa Claus Switch," with the character sporting a near-identical design to the bluish purple-haired, crooked-nose critter we all know and love. Appearing in 1976's "The Muppet Show" and the many films that would follow such as "The Great Muppet Caper" and "Muppet Treasure Island," Gonzo was simply considered a "whatever" or "weirdo."

1999's "Muppets from Space" aimed to give fans the definitive answer. In it, we learn that Gonzo is an alien originating from the planet Oznog (his name spelled backward), consisting of similar-looking beings. His extraterrestrial family land on Earth to take him home but Gonzo chooses to remain with the Muppets. Prior to this, fans were hinted towards a potentially intergalactic origin through the emotional ballad "I'm Going to Go Back There Someday" from 1979's "The Muppet Movie," where Gonzo expresses a mysterious longing to return somewhere in the skies.

That was his accepted origin story in follow-up media in the years that followed, but more recent projects are hinting that Gonzo's species is actually a mystery. For many, the same traits that made Gonzo an enigma are what has helped him continue to resonate.