Michael Dorn Returns To DC's Steel In The Most Intimate Way Yet - Exclusive Interview

Over the last year, you've returned to not only the DC Steel world, but you've also come back to "Star Trek." How have those experiences paralleled each other? They're quite different in terms of the medium, but is it something you ever envisioned, returning to your past roles?

No. This is what drew me to this ... When you're an actor, you have really no say about the character. You do have some, but in the whole machine, you're basically there. We have a saying that we used to say — our job is to know our lines, come on the set, and don't bump into the furniture. That's great; I did it for many, many years, but I also had an opportunity to direct and to have something start from the very beginning, which is what drew me to this in the first place.

As an actor, you're not creating anything from the very start. As a writer, you are. I'm not creating the character, but the theme or the throughline of what this series is going to be is something that I created.

It is still in the vein of their character. He's not going off and becoming a clown in a circus, but it definitely ... I'm able to create within that world. I can look at the comic and go, "I wrote that. That's the idea, and they ran with it." I absolutely love it.

DC Comics

With the current state of the Superman expanded family, how important was it to put Steel back in the forefront? And what was it like to play in the Steel/Superman universe in such a big way?

It's very interesting. It's not as freeing as you would think it is. These are well-written and fleshed-out characters, basically. In terms of who they are, what they do, and where they came from, all that is already there, so you don't have to go back to that stuff. But you're able to play ... They give you, "Okay, you can't go here, you can't go here, but you can play all you want to in here." That's the way I look at it.

For instance, there was a thing where we have to see him in his suit. You have to. He can't, in the first issue, just hang it up, [like], "I'm not going to do that anymore." That's not what people want to see. This is something that the editors and everything know. That's the kind of thing that you have to play in, which is not a big deal. I understand it, and it makes sense.

What was it like to work with Sami Basri and Andrew Dalhouse on this project?

I've never met them, but I'm always in awe of artists — always. I wrote a script recently, and I had to have storyboards for half the movie. Artists are amazing ... I'm a little jealous because I'd like to do that. I'd like to be able to whip that up. There [are] times when you go, "Tweak that a little bit," or, "Oh, that's interesting." But I'm in awe of what they do, and it's been great. The artwork is amazing.

The interesting thing is that I used to read a lot of comic books, but I haven't read comic books in 40 years or something like that — maybe longer. So this is all new to me, and it's been an eye-opening ... Even though I've seen it and I get it, having me be a real part of it is amazing. It's art, and I love art.