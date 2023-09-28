Ahsoka: The Episode 6 Detail That Links Thrawn's Forces To Kylo Ren

"Ahsoka" may primarily function as an extra season of "Star Wars Rebels," but seeing as it takes place after the fall of the Empire in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," it also lays the groundwork for what will happen in the sequel trilogy. Many Easter eggs hint at what's to come, and there's a slight connection between the night troopers, and especially Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham), depicted in Episode 6 and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

When viewers first see the night troopers, there's something off about them. Their usual stormtrooper armor is battered and damaged, with parts seemingly put back together with gold. "Star Wars" has always been influenced by Japanese cinema, and in this instance, the armor takes after the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which involves repairing broken ceramics with gold-dusted lacquer. The idea is that the "scarring" becomes part of the piece's beauty.

This has been seen in "Star Wars" before, namely in "Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Kylo Ren wears a mask he previously broke that's been repaired with noticeable red scar lines. It's not gold, but the influence of Kintsugi has been alive and well in the franchise for years.