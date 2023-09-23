Ahsoka Theory: Thrawn's Night Troopers In Episode 6 Are Secretly [SPOILER?]
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"
"Ahsoka" Episode 6 set the stage for an epic climax and conclusion for the newest "Star Wars" series. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is presently in transit to Peridea, but Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is already there with her mercenaries and prisoner. It doesn't take long for them to locate other Nightsisters, who lead them to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). He's patiently waited for a way to return to his galaxy, and he has an army by his side, ready to forge a new path for the heir to the Empire.
Thrawn's ready to go in guns blazing with a battalion of stormtroopers, but these aren't just any old clones. He refers to them as "night troopers," which is an interesting distinction. Their armor is also slightly darker and clearly damaged, suggesting they've been through war. One possible theory for Thrawn having these specialized stormtroopers is that they're actually the living dead.
Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham) speaks to his fellow troopers in some kind of alien language. They also all chant Thrawn's name, which is, again, not how regular stormtroopers behave. These could very well be resurrected soldiers, like zombies, Thrawn plans on using to take back control of his galaxy.
Could Thrawn be loading corpses onto the Chimaera?
It's worth noting the Nightsisters are certified necromancers. These powers were exemplified in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" when they raised their fallen allies to create zombie troops. The three we see in "Ahsoka" Episode 6 could've done something similar to give Thrawn an army, and there's a chance we've already seen this magick come into play. Ahsoka kills Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell) in Episode 4, and he notably releases a strange mist upon dying. There's something off about him, and Morgan Elsbeth could've raised him from death. If a night trooper releases a similar mist, then there's definitely a connection.
In the event the night troopers are basically zombies, it raises questions as to what precisely the cargo is that Thrawn wants on the Chimaera. Seeing as how Peridea was the homeworld of the Nightsisters before they traveled to Dathomir, there's a chance Thrawn made a deal with the living Nightsisters to transport the bodies of their fallen kind on his ship to take to the known galaxy. If successful, he could arrive with an army of the undead, putting him in a prime position to bring the Empire back to power.
The night troopers being zombies would also put a damper on Ahsoka's plans. It's one thing to wipe out regular stormtroopers, but defeating what's already dead is much more difficult. They could prove to be powerful adversaries. And who knows what other dark secrets Peridea may hold?