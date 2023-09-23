Ahsoka Theory: Thrawn's Night Troopers In Episode 6 Are Secretly [SPOILER?]

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

"Ahsoka" Episode 6 set the stage for an epic climax and conclusion for the newest "Star Wars" series. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is presently in transit to Peridea, but Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is already there with her mercenaries and prisoner. It doesn't take long for them to locate other Nightsisters, who lead them to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). He's patiently waited for a way to return to his galaxy, and he has an army by his side, ready to forge a new path for the heir to the Empire.

Thrawn's ready to go in guns blazing with a battalion of stormtroopers, but these aren't just any old clones. He refers to them as "night troopers," which is an interesting distinction. Their armor is also slightly darker and clearly damaged, suggesting they've been through war. One possible theory for Thrawn having these specialized stormtroopers is that they're actually the living dead.

Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham) speaks to his fellow troopers in some kind of alien language. They also all chant Thrawn's name, which is, again, not how regular stormtroopers behave. These could very well be resurrected soldiers, like zombies, Thrawn plans on using to take back control of his galaxy.