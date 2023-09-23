Ahsoka Episode 6: The Real-Life Inspiration For Thrawn's Eerie Stormtrooper Armor

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

The return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) has been a long time coming. The famed Chiss strategist, known for both his leading role in Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" novel and his canonical turn in "Star Wars Rebels," was first mentioned in live-action "Star Wars" way back in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. We've had "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," "The Book of Boba Fett," and another season of "The Mandalorian" in that time, but Thrawn has finally made his live-action debut in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, "Far, Far Away."

And he's not alone. When Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her cadre of villains reunite with Thrawn on the extragalactic planet of Peridea, he's flanked by a full deployment of stormtroopers. Of course, they aren't exactly the same as the ones fans know from the original "Star Wars" trilogy. A decade in exile beyond their home galaxy has left Thrawn's contingent battered and scarred, and their armor reflects that experience. His flagship, the Star Destroyer Chimaera, shows signs of numerous repairs with random materials, and the stormtroopers who guard it are similarly mismatched.

Leg armor is braced and held together with red tape. Helmets are plastered with black within the white, suggesting DIY repairs after untold battles. But the most interesting aspect of Thrawn's eerie stormtrooper armor is the golden accents — an artistic choice that draws inspiration from the real-world Japanese art of Kintsugi.