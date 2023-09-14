Who Sings 'All Eyes On Me' In The Google Commercial About NFL Pre-Game Fits?

In case you hadn't heard, regular season games for the National Football League kicked off this week. And with the NFL's elite players back to putting on high-octane displays of athletic ability for football fiends across the land, advertisers cleverly seized the chance to kick off a slew of new campaigns. That includes search engine titan Google, who debuted a fresh new ad fronting their latest online innovation.

Though it's hardly a Super Bowl-level blockbuster, said ad also fronts several actual NFL players profiling their own stylish pre-game get-ups and doing so to the booming soundtrack of the low-key earworm titled "All Eyes on Me." That track kicks in about 10 seconds into the 30-second spot, and the titular mantra proves fitting, given the players are very much out to impress with their off-the-field outfits. The vibe of "All Eyes on Me" is all the more pulsing due to the lyrical prowess of rising star Tia P., who delivers the title line with infectious, unbridled verve.

Producer Allister X aids the multi-hyphenate singer, and if you've seen the ad or streamed the track since it dropped, you know the pairing is simply spectacular.