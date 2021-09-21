Venom Gets An NFL Star For A Roommate In A New Promo

If you've lived with roommates for any period of time, you know that things don't always go smoothly. Sometimes they forget to put the milk back in the fridge. Sometimes you end up paying their share of the rent for months on end, only for them to never pay you back. Still, all of those instances are walks in the park compared to living with a symbiote.

With "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" only a couple more weeks away until release, marketing has ramped up to a fever pitch. This time around, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his hungry companion go head-to-head against Carnage, who has inhabited the body of serial killer Cletus Kassidy (Woody Harrelson). We've seen plenty of fight scenes between the two in clips and trailers already, but just as much time has gone toward the relationship between Eddie and Venom.

Venom wants to eat everything in sight, and it's up to Eddie to subdue those cravings. It's just a good thing Eddie lives by himself so that Venom can chew up a tire to its heart's content. A new TV spot envisions a world where the two have someone else crashing on the couch, namely George Kittle, who plays tight-end for the San Francisco 49ers.