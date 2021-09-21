Venom Gets An NFL Star For A Roommate In A New Promo
If you've lived with roommates for any period of time, you know that things don't always go smoothly. Sometimes they forget to put the milk back in the fridge. Sometimes you end up paying their share of the rent for months on end, only for them to never pay you back. Still, all of those instances are walks in the park compared to living with a symbiote.
With "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" only a couple more weeks away until release, marketing has ramped up to a fever pitch. This time around, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his hungry companion go head-to-head against Carnage, who has inhabited the body of serial killer Cletus Kassidy (Woody Harrelson). We've seen plenty of fight scenes between the two in clips and trailers already, but just as much time has gone toward the relationship between Eddie and Venom.
Venom wants to eat everything in sight, and it's up to Eddie to subdue those cravings. It's just a good thing Eddie lives by himself so that Venom can chew up a tire to its heart's content. A new TV spot envisions a world where the two have someone else crashing on the couch, namely George Kittle, who plays tight-end for the San Francisco 49ers.
George Kittle tries to stay alive living with Venom
Most people worry about their roommates using their toothbrushes, but for George Kittle, he has to watch his back for Venom making him a snack. From ominous writing on the bathroom mirror to waking up with a tendril around his neck, things don't exactly go smoothly. It's a fun parody video with clips of Kittle intercut with footage from the film, much of which we've already seen through trailers.
The clip leans heavily into the film's more comedic elements, taking place exclusively within the confines of Eddie Brock's apartment. It would certainly seem like the sequel isn't shying away from the weirdness that helped define the original and made it such a hit with fans. Eddie looks just as disheveled and awkward as ever, making him the perfect foil to Venom's basest urges.
And speaking of exclusives, the video confirms how "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will only be available to watch in movie theaters when it initially comes out on October 1. Many film release dates have been up in the air as of late due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 continuing to make waves. However, it looks like the delays are over for "Venom" at least, as the film's officially coming out in the very near future.