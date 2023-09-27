Snow White Toys Allegedly Leak Gal Gadot & Rachel Zegler's Movie Looks
While Disney's Snow White live-action remake has infuriated fans over casting choices — including replacing the traditional tale's seven dwarves with mostly actors without dwarfism after the studio took Peter Dinklage's criticism to heart — the film seems to be moving forward with its marketing plans.
Among Disney's most effective marketing strategies for their films, of course, has been the release of toy merchandise, where the studio can effectively put dolls and action figures resembling the studio's classic characters into the hands of kids and adult collectors. Disney most recently produced a plethora of merchandise for its 2023 live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," and now it appears that images of dolls have been leaked for two characters for its remake of "Snow White."
In a pair of recent posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, @SnowWhiteNews revealed new dolls of Rachel Zegler's Snow White and Gal Gadot's Evil Queen from the upcoming "Snow White" film. While the photos of the dolls are of inferior quality, the images are good enough to see that the costumes for each of the characters are relatively faithful to the looks of the Snow White and the Evil Queen from the original 1937 animated feature.
The color schemes and designs mostly match Snow White's animated counterpart
In @SnowWhiteNews' post featuring the dolls, the first thing fans will likely notice about the new costume design for the live-action film is that Rachel Zegler's title character is wearing her traditional blue top and billowing yellow gown. However, the top is more of a jacket over another blouse in the new Snow White costume design, whereas the original top in the animated film is a one piece top.
All of the other elements of Snow White's animated costume from the original film are largely the same. The blue top compliments the character's large, white collar and Snow White's red cape, which is much larger in size than the animated film. The Snow White doll from the live-action remake also wears a red ribbon in her hair like the animated character in the original.
In short, Snow White's costume appears to match the leaked photo and video from the "Snow White" set — which Disney confirmed as authentic but unofficial photos after first insisting they were fake — where the character is standing with the seven "magical creatures" that have replaced the seven dwarves.
The Evil Queen's costume design has made big upgrades from the animated character's look
While Snow White's costume seems to largely honor the animated look of the character, it appears the "Snow White" live-action remake has taken more liberties with the costume design for Gal Gadot's Evil Queen.
True, Gadot has the sort of statuesque presence required for the "Snow White" villain, but instead of the purple gown the Evil Queen wears in the 1937 animated film, the costume on the doll appears to be more indigo blue with purple stripes that accent the sleeves. In addition, the doll for the Evil Queen doesn't have purple cape underneath her main cape like the animated version of the character.
Among the biggest differences are the medallion he character wears around her neck, which has been changed from the gold and red in the original to a stylistic green piece. Also, the doll of the Evil Queen in the remake no longer wears the gold crown from the original, but a large headpiece that appears to mimic several different shades of stained glass.
Of course, the final look of costumes for Snow White and the Evil Queen will be confirmed when the first official trailer is released for "Snow White," which — barring any delays from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — is due to be released in theaters March 22, 2024.