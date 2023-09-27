Snow White Toys Allegedly Leak Gal Gadot & Rachel Zegler's Movie Looks

While Disney's Snow White live-action remake has infuriated fans over casting choices — including replacing the traditional tale's seven dwarves with mostly actors without dwarfism after the studio took Peter Dinklage's criticism to heart — the film seems to be moving forward with its marketing plans.

Among Disney's most effective marketing strategies for their films, of course, has been the release of toy merchandise, where the studio can effectively put dolls and action figures resembling the studio's classic characters into the hands of kids and adult collectors. Disney most recently produced a plethora of merchandise for its 2023 live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," and now it appears that images of dolls have been leaked for two characters for its remake of "Snow White."

In a pair of recent posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, @SnowWhiteNews revealed new dolls of Rachel Zegler's Snow White and Gal Gadot's Evil Queen from the upcoming "Snow White" film. While the photos of the dolls are of inferior quality, the images are good enough to see that the costumes for each of the characters are relatively faithful to the looks of the Snow White and the Evil Queen from the original 1937 animated feature.